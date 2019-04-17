Rams, Bengals to play in London on Oct. 27 

The last two times the Rams have been across the pond, they've played at Twickenham Stadium. But this year, matchup venue will be Wembley Stadium — which has hosted at least one NFL game since 2007. The Rams lost to the Patriots there in 2012.

The contest will be the first between former colleagues in L.A. head coach Sean McVay and now Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was on the Rams coaching staff from 2017-2018. It will also be the first time left tackle Andrew Whitworth takes on the team that drafted him.

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. PT. As for the preseason, the Rams will take on the Raiders on the road, the Cowboys in Hawaii, the Broncos at home, and the Texans on the road.