Rams, Bengals to play in London on Oct. 27 

The NFL's full schedule has not yet been released, but the league has announced the Rams and Bengals will play their London game for Week 8 on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.
This will be the fourth time since 2012 that the Rams will play a game in London as part of the league's international series. The Rams are 1-2 in those matchups, having defeated the Cardinals 33-0 in 2017.
The last two times the Rams have been across the pond, they've played at Twickenham Stadium. But this year, matchup venue will be Wembley Stadium — which has hosted at least one NFL game since 2007. The Rams lost to the Patriots there in 2012.
The contest will be the first between former colleagues in L.A. head coach Sean McVay and now Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was on the Rams coaching staff from 2017-2018. It will also be the first time left tackle Andrew Whitworth takes on the team that drafted him.
The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. PT. As for the preseason, the Rams will take on the Raiders on the road, the Cowboys in Hawaii, the Broncos at home, and the Texans on the road.
Rams fans interested in international series packages or home and away game packages, please visit PRIMESPORT.COM/RAMS. PRIMESPORT is the Official Gameday Experience and Fan Travel Partner of the Los Angeles Rams.