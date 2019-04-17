Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams, Bengals to play in London on Oct. 27 

Apr 17, 2019 at 06:59 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

LONDON_RELEASE_NEW_16x9

The NFL's full schedule has not yet been released, but the league has announced the Rams and Bengals will play their London game for Week 8 on Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. PT.

This will be the fourth time since 2012 that the Rams will play a game in London as part of the league's international series. The Rams are 1-2 in those matchups, having defeated the Cardinals 33-0 in 2017.

OB_CIN_Web

The last two times the Rams have been across the pond, they've played at Twickenham Stadium. But this year, matchup venue will be Wembley Stadium — which has hosted at least one NFL game since 2007. The Rams lost to the Patriots there in 2012.

The contest will be the first between former colleagues in L.A. head coach Sean McVay and now Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who was on the Rams coaching staff from 2017-2018. It will also be the first time left tackle Andrew Whitworth takes on the team that drafted him.

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday evening at 5 p.m. PT. As for the preseason, the Rams will take on the Raiders on the road, the Cowboys in Hawaii, the Broncos at home, and the Texans on the road.

Rams fans interested in international series packages or home and away game packages, please visit PRIMESPORT.COM/RAMS. PRIMESPORT is the Official Gameday Experience and Fan Travel Partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals heading into Super Bowl LVI 

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: El partido más grande en la historia de Los Angeles Rams

Los Rams tienen el equipo más completo y probado, pero para completar la histórica misión de coronarse en su propio estadio, tienen que frenar a unos irreverentes Cincinnati Bengals
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

From the Podium: Best of Friday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford,  running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿, linebacker ﻿Troy Reeder﻿, cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿, defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and safety ﻿Eric Weddle﻿'s Super Bowl LVI Friday press conferences.
news

How connectedness, coach Kevin Carberry's approach shaped Rams offensive line leading into Super Bowl LVI

The success of the Rams' offensive line this season is a credit not only to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's approach but also a connected group of players. 
news

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth & Dick Vermeil's NFL Honors awards

Los Angeles Rams players, NFL legends, & many more react to NFL Honors awards brought home by the Rams
news

Rams vs. Bengals Preview: All in and all on the line for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

As the Rams get set to take the field against the Bengals, J.B. Long details how the makeup of this Rams team, from practice squad contributors to future Hall-of-Famers, has grown together to give the city Los Angeles a chance to welcome home its first-ever Super Bowl title.
news

Rams defensive line getting a big boost from A'Shawn Robinson in run to Super Bowl LVI

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson's play, especially defending the run, has had a big impact. 
news

From the Podium: Best of Thursday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive assistants, special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis, defensive lineman Aaron Donald, offensive lineman Austin Corbett, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein, punter Johnny Hekker, wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Ernest Jones, wide receiver Brandon Powell and safety Nick Scott's Thursday Super Bowl LVI press conferences.
news

Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP Offensive Player of the Year

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been named the 2021 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
news

Opposing View: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on planning for Von Miller, Rams' pass rush

In Opposing View presented by Audi, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about what he's seen from outside linebacker Von Miller and the rest of the Rams' pass rush this season. 
Advertising