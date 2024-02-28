 Skip to main content
'To be able to serve the streets that I grew up in, made mistakes in, played football in, learned how to be a man in, means the world to me': Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase with Ghalee Wadood 

Feb 28, 2024 at 03:00 PM
As part of the Rams' celebration of Black History Month, the organization is highlighting the diverse and meaningful ways Black staff move our team forward on and off the field.

Wrapping up this year's honorees is Associate Manager of High School Football Ghalee Wadood.

As a Los Angeles native and Dorsey High School graduate, Ghalee Wadood is impacting the very community he grew up in through his work with the Rams. Being able to see and effect that change through that lens is a big deal to him. 

"To be able to serve the streets that I grew up in, made mistakes in, played football in, learned how to be a man in, means the world to me," Wadood said. "It seems like a fairy tale story that you always hear about but making it, as some would say and being able to still live here, walk the same streets, eat at the same restaurants, have my kids attend the same school, is just really touching, inspiring, and adds to the mission, and that mission is to create change. Change for the better!!!"

Wadood currently serves as Associate Manager of High School Football for the Rams, but he ultimately wears many different hats within the organization. His responsibilities include overseeing all of its high school boys football efforts in-season and during the offseason, which includes putting on different events such as tournaments and camps and clinics and training programs for high school coaches. 

"The best part of my job is having the ability to create a space that can leave an impact on HS youth and/or adults," Wadood said. 

Wadood points to Alonzo Carter, currently assistant head coach and running backs coach at the University of Arizona, and longtime NFL coach Marvin Lewis as the two people who have helped him the most in his career. Internally, Wadood's children are what drive him daily. 

"Being in a situation to where I can try and make world change and provide my children with a better way of life, motivates me every day," Wadood said. "They are my why!!"

According to Wadood, Inspire Change means "an effort with a vision and love for all." Similarly, he's about action rather than celebration for Black History Month. 

"We shouldn't be celebrating; we should be trying to fix what we haven't yet been able to accomplish and that's working together," Wadood said. "On every level."

And for Wadood, Rams legend Kenny (Washington) Ran "so I can run too and be a real spark of change in my community."

