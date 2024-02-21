 Skip to main content
'Mentoring and pouring back into black professionals is one of the best feelings, because I know I'm contributing to the necessary growth of representation of black people in sports and in revenue-generating spaces, specifically': Rams Black History Month Staff Showcase with Jesse Thomas

Feb 21, 2024 at 03:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

As part of the Rams' celebration of Black History Month, the organization is highlighting the diverse and meaningful ways Black staff move our team forward on and off the field.

Up next is Jesse Thomas of the Corporate Partnerships team.

jesse-16x9-staff-showcase-bhm

Jesse Thomas' path to working in sports is different than most, especially since she entered the industry coming from healthcare. 

But it was one made possible because of a wide network of support – particularly from one group. 

"When I entered the industry, an incredible network of peers, colleagues and mentors – especially within the Black in Corporate Partnerships network – welcomed me with open arms, and have continually been a source of encouragement and wealth of advice, experience and knowledge," she said. 

Thomas has now been with the Rams for about a year and a half, working on their Corporate Partnerships team. That group manages the Rams' relationships with nearly 100 corporate partners, and brings those to life on game day, out in the community, and on the team's social and digital channels.

The best part of her job?

"The feeling of knowing a partner and their interests so well that you bring an idea to them, and you can barely finish explaining before they enthusiastically respond, 'Let's do it,'" Thomas said. 

For Thomas, motivation comes from her family and the work previous generations did to help put in her the position she is in today. 

"My family in the generations before me worked so hard to establish a life where I have the privilege to dream," Thomas said. "I'd be crazy not to take advantage of that and enjoy a career of joy, challenge and fulfillment."

Knowing the impact that network of peers, colleagues and mentors had on her own career, Thomas defines inspire change as "making time." 

"At every level of your career, there's someone who would love to be in your position, and who would appreciate a few minutes of your time to learn and grow as they continue to develop on their own journey," Thomas said. "Mentoring and pouring back into Black professionals is one of the best feelings, because I know I'm contributing to the necessary growth of representation of Black people in sports and in revenue-generating spaces, specifically."

Along those lines, Thomas recommends celebrating Black History Month by investing one's time in several different ways.

"Supporting Black businesses," she said. "Amplifying Black voices. Educating ourselves on Black history. Educating ourselves on not only the barriers and obstacles affecting Black communities today, but understanding the systemic elements that caused it, helping to combat potential biases and judgments."

Thomas also said that "Kenny (Washington) Ran So I Could Dream."

