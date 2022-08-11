Rams announce broadcasting rights agreement in Mexico with Grupo Imagen

The NFL champion Los Angeles Rams and Grupo Imagen have partnered to broadcast Rams games in Mexico on Grupo Imagen's platforms over the next five years, starting in the 2022 season. Grupo Imagen's various platforms will provide Rams fans in Mexico with the most up to date game information and gameday coverage throughout the preseason, regular season and postseason.

Preseason matchups will be broadcast on Open TV on "Canal 3" and other exclusive team content will be broadcast across various Grupo Imagen platforms. Additionally, the preseason matches will be available on Grupo Imagen Radio stations throughout Mexico.

To kick off the season, Imagen TV ("Canal 3 and "Canal 3.2") will broadcast the following Rams preseason games: a) Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, August 13 at 9:00 p.m.; b) Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans on Friday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m.; and c) Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 27 at 5:00 p.m. (All games in central Mexico time).

The Rams' 2022 preseason and regular season games will be broadcast on various Grupo Imagen radio stations throughout Mexico including:

MEXICALI XHCMS-FM 105.5 IMAGEN MEXICALI TORREON XHEN-FM 100.3 IMAGEN TORREÓN XHRP - FM 94.7 IMAGEN SALTILLO COLIMA XHCC - FM 89.3 IMAGEN COLIMA CHIHUAHUA XHCHI - FM 97.3 IMAGEN CHIHUAHUA SAN MIGUEL DE ALLENDE XHMIG - FM 105.9 IMAGEN SAN MIGUEL CHILPANCINGO XHPCPG-FM 98.1 IMAGEN CHILPANCINGO GUADALAJARA XHSC-FM 93.9 IMAGEN GUADALAJARA AREA METROPOLITANA XEDA-FM 90.5 IMAGEN 90.5 MONTERREY XHMN-FM 107.7 IMAGEN MONTERREY PUEBLA XHOLA - FM 105.1 IMAGEN PUEBLA QUERÉTARO XHOZ - FM 94.7 IMAGEN QUERÉTARO CANCÚN XHQOO-FM 90.7 IMAGEN CANCÚN SAN LUIS POTOSI XHEPO - FM 103.1 IMAGEN SAN LUIS POTOSI NUEVO LAREDO XHTLN-FM 94.1 IMAGEN NUEVO LAREDO TAMPICO XHMDR-FM 103.1 IMAGEN TAMPICO VERACRÚZ XHQRV - FM 92.5 IMAGEN VERACRUZ

The Rams' Spanish radio play-by-play announcer, Troy Santiago and color analyst Ricardo Lopez, will share game insights and commentary during all games broadcast by Grupo Imagen on TV and radio.

"We are thrilled to become the new home of the Los Angeles Rams in Mexico," said Javier Arnau, Ad Value Director of Grupo Imagen. "As the current champion of the NFL, as well as a great influence in the Mexican market, the agreement for the broadcasting rights aligns perfectly with Grupo Imagen's vision of partnering with the best sports properties."

"We are excited to partner with Grupo Imagen as their reach will enable us to bring Rams football to the homes of our fans in Mexico," said Stephanie Cheng, Head of International, Los Angeles Rams.

For all schedule details, fans and viewers in Mexico can visit www.therams.com/schedule/2022/.

In January, the Rams were granted access to Mexico as one of its four International Home Marketing Areas (IHMA). As part of the new program, the Rams are engaging fans in Mexico through a variety of ways to build on shared traditions as part of a long-term, strategic effort to drive NFL fan growth internationally. Since the program kicked off, the Rams have engaged fans in Mexico with a Super Bowl Sweepstakes, Rams Pick’em, and the Rams' Digital Lotería.