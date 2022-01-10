Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams-Cardinals Wild Card playoff game scheduled for Monday, January 17 at 5:15 p.m. pacific time

Jan 09, 2022 at 07:27 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The fourth-seeded Rams will take on the fifth-seeded Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Monday, January 17 at 5:15 p.m. pacific time, the NFL announced Sunday night.

The Super Wild Card Weekend Monday Night Football game will be televised nationally on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes; fans can also watch it locally on Rams affiliate ABC7.

The Rams split the regular season series with the Cardinals, falling 37-20 in Week 4 then bouncing back with a thrilling 30-23 Monday Night Football win in Week 14. While this will be the 90th all-time meeting between the two teams, it's only the second time the Rams and the Cardinals have met in the playoffs. The first was on Saturday, December 27, 1975 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the Divisional Round of the playoffs – a 35-23 Los Angeles Rams victory over the then-St. Louis Cardinals.

To purchase tickets for the Rams-Cardinals Wild Card playoff game at SoFi Stadium, click here.

