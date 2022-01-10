Rams-Cardinals Wild Card playoff game scheduled for Monday, January 17 at 5:15 p.m. pacific time

The Rams split the regular season series with the Cardinals, falling 37-20 in Week 4 then bouncing back with a thrilling 30-23 Monday Night Football win in Week 14. While this will be the 90th all-time meeting between the two teams, it's only the second time the Rams and the Cardinals have met in the playoffs. The first was on Saturday, December 27, 1975 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the Divisional Round of the playoffs – a 35-23 Los Angeles Rams victory over the then-St. Louis Cardinals.