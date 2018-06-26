Rams, Chargers Celebrate Topping Out Ceremony at LASED

"Today has really been to celebrate the 2,500 workers, the four million safe hours they've been on this site, and to thank Turner/AECOM Hunt, HKS, and Legends for all the hard work," Rams C.O.O and E.V.P. of football operations Kevin Demoff said. "There's a lot of hard work to do, but it's special moment."

"I look at this as, I remember standing where we are now on top of the Hollywood Park grandstands, spinning around and looking the landscape and trying to understand — could we do this? Could we build this? And now you sit here today, the stadium getting that final point of steel in the bowl, you see a stadium coming out of the ground," Demoff added. "I think, yes, we still have two more years until we kick off football in here. But it's a special moment for all of us who have worked for what's coming for Inglewood, for what's coming for Los Angeles. This stadium is not only going to bring back two teams, but the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and so many great events back to the city."