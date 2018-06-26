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Rams, Chargers Celebrate Topping Out Ceremony at LASED

Jun 26, 2018 at 02:30 PM
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Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

There's still a lot of time until the Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District opens for the 2020 NFL season. But the project reached a noteworthy milestone on Tuesday afternoon, as the highest steel beam was placed on the structure.

The topping out ceremony is a tradition for construction projects to commemorate that final beam going in. And on Tuesday, the Rams, Chargers, and the entire construction team celebrated a significant checkpoint in the massive undertaking.

The seating bowl's final beam checked in at 42 feet long and 12,000 pounds, and each of the over 2,000 construction workers on the project had the opportunity to sign their name to it before it went up. After a lunch ceremony for the workers catered by Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen — a restaurant based in Inglewood since 1999 — the beam was trucked down into the bowl of the stadium. There it was attached to a crane, which lifted it into the sky and put it in place dead center on the west side.

The two ironworkers who were at the top of the structure to put the beam in place, Victor Tabora and Paul Graham, met 16 years ago while at apprenticeship school. They've worked several projects together, and also set the first piece of steel for LASED.

Per tradition, an evergreen tree and an American flag were both placed atop the beam before it went in to symbolize good fortune, continued growth, and a safe work environment.

"Today has really been to celebrate the 2,500 workers, the four million safe hours they've been on this site, and to thank Turner/AECOM Hunt, HKS, and Legends for all the hard work," Rams C.O.O and E.V.P. of football operations Kevin Demoff said. "There's a lot of hard work to do, but it's special moment."

"I look at this as, I remember standing where we are now on top of the Hollywood Park grandstands, spinning around and looking the landscape and trying to understand — could we do this? Could we build this? And now you sit here today, the stadium getting that final point of steel in the bowl, you see a stadium coming out of the ground," Demoff added. "I think, yes, we still have two more years until we kick off football in here. But it's a special moment for all of us who have worked for what's coming for Inglewood, for what's coming for Los Angeles. This stadium is not only going to bring back two teams, but the Super Bowl, the Olympics, and so many great events back to the city."

PHOTOS: Rams Visit Hollywood Park

Check out photos of Los Angeles Rams coaches and players touring the future home in Inglewood.

Owner Stan Kroenke and (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams speak while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke and (93) Ndamukong Suh of the Los Angeles Rams speak while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Luis PerezNdamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Darrell Williams, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Luis PerezNdamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Darrell Williams, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Luis Perez, Blake Countess, and Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Luis Perez, Blake Countess, and Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Guard (68) Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Gerald Everett of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (50) Samson Ebukam of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (23) Nickell Robey-Coleman of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Rob Havenstein, Tyler Higbee, and Sean Mannion of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (9) Luis Perez of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (9) Luis Perez of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Coach Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Coach Joe Barry of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Executive vice president of football operations Kevin Demoff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball while on a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Michael Brockers of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (22) Marcus Peters of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (83) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke and wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke and wide receiver (18) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (88) Michael Thomas of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tackle (77) Andrew Whitworth of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the team while touring the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams speaks to the team while touring the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Punter (6) Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams punts a football while taking a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Samson Ebukam and Matt Longacre of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Sam Shields and Taurean Nixon of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Sam Shields and Taurean Nixon of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Center (65) John Sullivan of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Center (65) John Sullivan of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (12) Brandin Cooks of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (86) Steven Mitchell of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Ndamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Ndamukong Suh, Blake Countess, Gerald Everett, Austin Blythe, and Jamon Brown of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Safety (24) Blake Countess of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Safety (24) Blake Countess of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Austin Blythe and Darrell Williams of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Austin Blythe and Darrell Williams of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour of the LA Stadium Premiere Center, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and safety (41) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff and safety (41) Marqui Christian of the Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Cornerback (21) Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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The Los Angeles Rams take a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Tight end (84) Temarrick Hemingway of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Linebacker (51) Ejuan Price of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Linebacker (51) Ejuan Price of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Quarterback (16) Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Owner Stan Kroenke of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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Running back (30) Todd Gurley of the Los Angeles Rams takes a tour with the team of the new Inglewood Stadium site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
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General view of the new Inglewood Stadium construction site, Thursday June 14, 2018, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)

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Inglewood mayor James T. Butts also recognized the significance of the moment not just for the construction project, but also for the city as a whole.

"What this represents is employment for our residents. This represents the drop of a 17.5 percent unemployment rate down to 5.5 percent," Butts said. "This represents local subcontractors finally getting their share of the pie. And what this stadium symbolizes and represents is the beginning of the development that will produce probably 12,000 permanent jobs from the entry-level, management level, executive level that are Inglewood residents will be eligible to compete for and be able to raise their families and work right here in the city of Inglewood. That's something we've never had before.

"Look, you can't even begin to imagine what it's like to go from what people thought of our city before to what this represents now," Butts continued. "It's very seldom where there are opportunities to give a community pride and there is community pride that is effervescent from this experience. We're just so grateful to the Rams, grateful to the Chargers, grateful to Stan Kroenke for making this happen."

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