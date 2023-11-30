Know before you go: Rams vs. Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cleveland Browns for their Week 13 matchup, presented by ONE PIECE, on Sunday, December 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT. As part of the game, the Rams will showcase causes that are important to many of their players and coaches through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign for the eighth consecutive season.
On Sunday, the Rams and the iconic Japanese anime ONE PIECE will team up for an unforgettable one-day collaboration. During the game, popular ONE PIECE characters will appear on screens within the stadium, including the iconic 360° double-sided Infinity Screen, LED ribbon boards, and IPTV monitors. In addition, an original video showcasing the world of ONE PIECE will during the game. A limited-edition Rams and ONE PIECE rally towel will be given out at entry gates, while supplies last, and ONE PIECE branded clear bags will be given to the first 10,000 attendees at the ONE PIECE activation booth in American Airlines Plaza.
Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below you will find highlights of Sunday's game.
RAMS PLAYERS TO SHOWCASE PERSONAL CAUSES ON-FIELD FOR MY CAUSE MY CLEATS
- My Cause My Cleats: On Sunday, more than 25 Rams players and coaches will wear customized cleats and shoes highlighting causes that are important to them as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign. The Rams worked with Los Angeles-based artist Miguel Montenegro as well as designers Joe Castro and G&T Customs to customize cleats for select players and coaches who elected to participate in the campaign.
- Unboxing Day: Earlier this week, Rams players revealed their customized cleats on Unboxing Day, which served as a league-wide unveiling. The players' causes and photos of their cleats can be viewed at www.therams.com/mycausemycleats.
EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Aaron Donald, Puka Nacua & more Rams players debut their cleats for My Cause My Cleats 2023
Take a look at the causes Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive lineman Aaron Donald & more players are representing in this year's My Cause My Cleats campaign. Click here for more information on My Cause My Cleats.
RAMS MASCOT RAMPAGE TO CELEBRATE BIRTHDAY WITH MASCOT FRIENDS ON GAMEDAY
- Rampage's Birthday Guests: Rams mascot Rampage will celebrate his birthday with Los Angeles Clippers mascot Chuck the Condor, Los Angeles Galaxy mascot Cosmo, Loyola Marymount University mascot Iggy, Pepperdine mascot Willie the Wave and UCLA mascot Joe Bruin. In addition, Big Bear mascot Biggie, Seattle Kraken mascot Buoy, Washington Wizards mascot G-Wiz, and NFL friends and foes including Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie, Buffalo Bills mascot Billy Buffalo, Minnesota Vikings mascot Viktor, Seattle Seahawks mascot Blitz and San Francisco 49ers mascot Sourdough Sam will all join the party.
- Pregame Autographs: Rampage's birthday celebration will kick off in the Rams Land kids zone located in American Airlines Plaza. Youth in attendance will have the opportunity to receive custom autograph cards from mascots from 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. PT.
- Halftime Mascot Football Game: Members of the North East Lincoln Rams and the Watts Rams will take on Rampage and his friends in a Mascot Football Game on the south end of the field during halftime as part of Rampage's birthday celebration.
RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE ADDITIONAL IN-STADIUM HIGHLIGHTS FOR FANS TO ENJOY
- Pregame Performance: More than 200 Rams Junior Cheerleaders will take the field alongside the Rams Cheerleaders to perform a four-minute routine during pregame at 1:00 p.m. PT. The coed Los Angeles Rams Junior Cheerleading program is designed to promote self-confidence, pride, commitment and discipline among youth (ages 5-14) by giving them an opportunity to perform in front of thousands of fans.
- National Anthem: Contemporary jazz saxophonist Mike Phillips will perform the national anthem. The United States Marine Corps will present the colors and more than 100 members of the Cathedral City NFL Flag Football Program will hold an 80-yard United States shaped American flag during the anthem.
- Rampede Captain: Actor and comedian Randall Park will get fans on their feet and kick off the game as the honorary Rampede Captain.
- Military Hero of the Game: Marine veteran Nick Kimmel will be recognized during an on-field moment in the first quarter. Kimmel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2008 and deployed to southern Helmand Province, Afghanistan, supporting 2nd Battalion 1st Marines. On December 1, 2011, during a mission to build a patrol base, he landed on a 40-pound I.E.D. After having surgery every other day for the entire month of December, doctors told him it would take 13 to 15 months to be able to walk on his prosthetics. He did it in seven months. Kimmel's heroism has earned him several accolades, including a Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, and Navy Unit Commendation. Today, he focuses on giving back to his fellow veterans by serving as an ambassador for multiple nonprofits.
- Legend of the Game: Family members of the late Rams Legend and Hall of Famer Merlin Olsen will be recognized on the field as the Rams celebrate Merlin's career in the "Rams Iconic" segment, presented by 1800 Tequila, on the Infinity Screen during the third quarter. During the moment, Phil Olsen, Merlin's brother and NFL Legend, will speak on Merlin's behalf.
- Exclusive Merchandise: Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to purchase the new Puka Nacua character t-shirt and an exclusive in-stadium Rams-Browns match-up pin, at The Equipment Room on Level 4 South, while stock lasts.
- Pennant Giveaway: Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a Rams wall pennant upon exit at all gates, while supplies last.
AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS
- ONE PIECE Giveaways: Fans are encouraged to stop by the Bandai Namco Entertainment booth in American Airlines Plaza to receive a ONE PIECE Bounty Rush clear bag and ONE PIECE Card Game, while supplies last. In addition, the first 60,000 fans in attendance will receive an exclusive rally towel, presented by ONE PIECE.
- Loyola Marymount Day at the Rams House: Earlier this year, the Rams announced a multi-year partnership with Loyola Marymount University (LMU), naming the university the official higher education partner of the team. In celebration of this, the Rams and LMU named December 3 "LMU Day at the Rams." On gameday, American Airlines Plaza, near entry 10B, will feature a special holiday themed LMU photo opportunity for fans to enjoy. LMU alumni and students will have the opportunity to access exclusive discounted tickets to the game and participate in LMU hospitality on-site. In addition, LMU content will be featured in-game on the Infinity Screen.
- Big Bear Mountain Resort Mascot Appearance: Fans will have the opportunity to take photos with Biggie the Bear, mascot of Big Bear Mountain Resort, at the Big Bear activation tent in Lower American Airlines Plaza from 12:00 p.m. -12:30 p.m. PT.
- Special Performance: Official DJ of the Los Angeles Clippers and LA native DJ Dense will perform a set for fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. PT to kickoff.
- Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.
- Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kids zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect are available for viewing and downloading by clicking the link below.
The document includes more information about the following items:
- Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.
- Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.
- Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.
- Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)
- Merch Trailers: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be two merchandise trailers to purchase gameday essentials. One will be located next to food trucks south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park and the second will be located near Entry 5.
- Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
- Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.
- Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.
- Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.
ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION
For information about tickets to Rams games, including season tickets, group tickets, single game tickets and suites, visit www.therams.com/tickets. For more information about Rams gameday, please visit www.therams.com/gameday. Fans can utilize the Rams Virtual Assistant to ask gameday questions. More information about SoFi Stadium, including permitted and prohibited items and a full A-Z Guide, can be found at www.sofistadium.com/planyourvisit/.