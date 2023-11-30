Know before you go: Rams vs. Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Cleveland Browns for their Week 13 matchup, presented by ONE PIECE, on Sunday, December 3 at 1:25 p.m. PT. As part of the game, the Rams will showcase causes that are important to many of their players and coaches through the NFL's My Cause My Cleats campaign for the eighth consecutive season.

On Sunday, the Rams and the iconic Japanese anime ONE PIECE will team up for an unforgettable one-day collaboration. During the game, popular ONE PIECE characters will appear on screens within the stadium, including the iconic 360° double-sided Infinity Screen, LED ribbon boards, and IPTV monitors. In addition, an original video showcasing the world of ONE PIECE will during the game. A limited-edition Rams and ONE PIECE rally towel will be given out at entry gates, while supplies last, and ONE PIECE branded clear bags will be given to the first 10,000 attendees at the ONE PIECE activation booth in American Airlines Plaza.