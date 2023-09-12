Cooper Kupp & Los Angeles Rams join forces with renowned chefs to raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and combatting food insecurity

LOS ANGELES, CA — The 8th Annual Taste of the Rams event has raised almost $200,000 to provide essential assistance to families and individuals facing food insecurity in Los Angeles County. This funding will help the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank distribute hundreds of thousands of nutritious meals across LA County, substantially impacting the ongoing battle against hunger.

Held at the renowned SoFi Stadium, home to Super Bowl LVI and the Los Angeles Rams, this year's event garnered significant support from steadfast Food Bank allies, including Don Lee Farms and Bank of America.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Food Bank partnered with Rams receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, who served as the event's Honorary Chair and was the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP. Kupp has supported local efforts to combat food insecurity alongside the Food Bank and numerous Rams players, cheerleaders, and front office staff. He also has aided food banks in the Yakima and Richland areas in his home state of Washington.

Reflecting on his involvement, Cooper Kupp emphasized, "My family and I are happy to partner with the LA Regional Food Bank again this year to continue our mission to provide meals in our community as we strive to address food insecurity in Los Angeles. Knowing how much of a difference a meal can make to those in need and being able to hopefully inspire others to help meet the needs of people living with food insecurity around the country, is something my family is very passionate about."

The collaboration between the Food Bank, the Rams and the broader community is crucial to the Food Bank's mission, benefiting the network of more than 600 non-profit partner agencies throughout LA County. Their combined efforts are focused on alleviating hunger for the estimated two million individuals needing food and nutrition assistance.

During the Taste of the Rams event, guests were guided through the evening's program by Sophie Flay, a community journalist for ABC7 covering stories in Silver Lake and adjacent communities. Attendees savored delectable offerings from esteemed LA chefs, including Steve Samson of Rossoblu, Superfine Pizza and Superfine Playa, David LeFevre of Local LA Catering, Crystal Espinoza of Gogo's Tacos, Sally Camacho, Mueller Susan Feniger and Mary Sue Milliken of Socalo and more.

Michael Flood, President and CEO of the LA Regional Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the community's unwavering support, stating, "The LA Regional Food Bank expresses profound gratitude to our dedicated supporters, including the Los Angeles Rams, Cooper Kupp, Sophie Flay, our skilled chefs and our presenting sponsors, Don Lee Farms and Bank of America. Their contributions played a pivotal role in ensuring the resounding success of this year's Taste of the Rams event."

The Rams introduced the event in 2016 upon the team's return to Los Angeles. Since the event's inception, Taste of the Rams has provided more than 4.8 million meals to food insecure Angelenos.