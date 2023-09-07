Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America . This celebration brings together food enthusiasts, sports fans and community supporters for an unforgettable evening.

Taste of the Rams is not just a culinary experience; it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the community. Guests can indulge in delectable dishes and beverages prepared by a stellar lineup of renowned chefs and mingle with members of the Rams. This year's event will feature an array of cuisines that reflect the diverse culinary landscape of Los Angeles.