Rams & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to host 8th Annual Taste of the Rams 

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are proud to present the eighth annual Taste of the Rams event, co-presented by Don Lee Farms and Bank of America. This celebration brings together food enthusiasts, sports fans and community supporters for an unforgettable evening.
Taste of the Rams is not just a culinary experience; it's an opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the community. Guests can indulge in delectable dishes and beverages prepared by a stellar lineup of renowned chefs and mingle with members of the Rams. This year's event will feature an array of cuisines that reflect the diverse culinary landscape of Los Angeles.
Highlighted Features:
- Culinary Delights: Immerse yourself in a foodie paradise, savoring dishes crafted by internationally acclaimed chefs.
- Star-Studded Attendees: Meet Rams receiver and Super Bowl LVI MVP Cooper Kupp and other Rams players in person.
- Community Impact: By attending, you're contributing to the vital work of the LA Regional Food Bank, helping fight hunger in the local community.
The event will be held at the iconic SoFi Stadium located at 1001 S Stadium Dr, Inglewood, CA 90301 on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 6-9 p.m.
Various sponsorship opportunities are available for those interested in aligning their brand with this impactful event. Contact Roger Castle, Chief Development Officer, at rcastle@lafoodbank.org or (323) 234-3030 ext. 147.
To learn more about the featured chefs and to purchase your tickets, visit LAFoodBank.org/taste.