Rams earn No. 6 seed in NFC, to face Seahawks in Seattle in wild card round

Jan 03, 2021 at 06:48 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Thanks to their win over the Cardinals on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, the Rams clinched a wild card playoff berth and earned the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They will face the Seahawks – who remained the No. 3 seed as a result of their win over the 49ers, plus wins by the No. 1-seed Packers and No. 2-seed Saints – at Lumen Field in Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 1:40 p.m. PT on FOX.

"Unbelievable (opportunity). I don't think you can ask for much more," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Sunday's game. "Great team in our division, we know each other, and I'm excited to go up there and give it our best shot."

While this will be the 47th meeting between the two teams, it's only the second time in series history the Rams and the Seahawks have met in the playoffs. The first time was the wild card round of the 2004 playoffs, a 27-20 Rams win in Seattle.

The two teams split the regular season series 1-1. The Rams defeated the Seahawks 23-16 in Los Angeles in Week 10, then the Seahawks defeated the Rams 20-9 in Seattle six weeks later.

In the McVay era, five of the eight games between Los Angeles and Seattle have been decided by seven or fewer points.

"It's going to be an exciting one," Rams cornerback Troy Hill said. "I've been playing them twice a year, for the last, what, five years? So it's always an exciting game."

For the Rams, this marks their third playoff appearance in four seasons under head coach Sean McVay and 30th overall in franchise history. Prior to this season, their most recent one followed the 2018 season and culminated with an appearance in Super Bowl LIII.

