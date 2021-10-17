Alaric Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and Chris Garrett among Rams inactives for Week 6 at Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Offensive linemen Alaric Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are among the Rams inactives for today's game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium (10 a.m. pacific time, FOX).
Joining Jackson and Anchrum are quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.
However, defensive back Donte Deayon, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is active for the Rams.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Deayon's first elevation.
For the Giants, starting guard Ben Bredeson (hand) and wide receiver Darius Slayton (hamstring) are both inactive after entering the game as questionable. However, starting quarterback Daniel Jones (concussion), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle) and starting offensive tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) are active after entering the game as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
T Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown III
NEW YORK GIANTS
RB Saquon Barkley
WR Kenny Golladay
CB Josh Jackson
OL Ben Bredeson
WR Darius Slayton
LB Quincy Roche