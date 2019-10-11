Rams grant wish of young boy battling life-threatening condition during second 'LA Rams Night for Wishes'

Six-year-old Santa Barbara County resident, Owen Miller, has been battling a rare form of kidney cancer. Over the past year, he's had two surgeries at UCLA hospital as well as numerous chemotherapy treatments. To grant a special wish for Owen, he and his family were invited to the 'Rams Night for Wishes' event and were recognized at the conclusion of the dinner and live auction program.

While Whitworth was on stage speaking to the attendees, he asked Owen to join him. As he and his dad, Jonathan, approached the stage, they were greeted by Whitworth and the applause of attendees. Owen sat down on a chair in the middle of the stage and was curious to know what was going to happen next.

"I was wondering, Owen, what's been something you have always wanted to do? What is your wish?" asked Whitworth.

"Well, I want to go Disney World," responded Owen.

"Really? You want the opportunity to go to Disney World? That would be pretty cool. You know what's cool about Disney World? Mickey Mouse, all the cool rides …Disney World is the best! I've loved it every time I've been there with my kids. I'll tell you what would be super cool… I have some other friends here that are going to come join me up here on the stage. Can I get the cheerleaders up here and some of my other friends, please?"

Owen looked around the crowd while the cheerleaders and Rampage made their way to the stage with a giant present wrapped in silver paper with a red ribbon that eventually set right in front of Owen, his face lit up with excitement and curiosity. With the help of Whitworth, Owen pulled the red ribbon and a Mickey Mouse balloon along with three red star balloons rose in front of him.

"You're going to Disney World dude!" exclaimed Whitworth.

Applause erupted in the audience while the Disney World theme song played, and Owen beamed with joy.

"Owen didn't know that he was going to have a wish granted tonight. We've been keeping it a secret," said Owen's mother, Lesley. "He went up on stage to find out that we are all going to Disney World and we are really excited. It's just been an amazing event and a magical evening. We are super grateful."

On Sunday, October 13, Owen will have his wish fully granted when his family heads to Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

In addition, Whitworth announced that he'll be representing the Make-A-Wish organization during the upcoming My Cause, My Cleats campaign, a league-wide initiative to share the causes that are important to NFL players and opportunity to raise funds for those causes.

"I had the opportunity tonight at this event to choose to have Make-A-Wish on my cleats," said Whitworth. "I decided it would be a cool idea and a unique opportunity. It was a very welcomed response."