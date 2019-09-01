Rams host 'Kickoff for Charity Luncheon' to raise funds for community outreach programs

"The Kickoff for Charity Luncheon is an unbelievable chance to welcome you all back as we prepare to defend our NFC title in 2019 starting next week," said COO Kevin Demoff in his remarks to the audience. "This is truly one of my favorite events of the year because it brings together our partners, our great fans, players and coaches to celebrate the start of a great new season."

With more than 70 tables at the Luncheon, Rams players valued meeting partners and fans while enjoying a delicious meal. Rams' Defensive Back NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN made connections at his table and was able to talk football with fans.