Rams host 'Kickoff for Charity Luncheon' to raise funds for community outreach programs

Sep 01, 2019 at 10:19 AM
Kaitlyn Amaral

Before the Los Angeles Rams departed for the Lone Star state to take on the Houston Texans for their final preseason matchup, the team hosted their annual 'Kickoff for Charity Luncheon' presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on Wednesday, August 28, at The Intercontinental Los Angeles Downtown. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Los Angeles community through the Rams Foundation.

This unique Luncheon allows Rams' sponsors, community supporters and fans to be seated alongside players, coaches and Legends as well as listen to a season preview by Rams Head Coach Sean McVay. Attendees had a chance to bid on auction items including Super Bowl tickets, a suite experience for the Rams vs. Saints home opener at the Coliseum, four pregame field passes and premium club seats to the 2020 Rams home opener at LA Stadium at Hollywood Park, and a road trip on the team plane when the Rams travel to Cleveland for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Browns.

"The Kickoff for Charity Luncheon is an unbelievable chance to welcome you all back as we prepare to defend our NFC title in 2019 starting next week," said COO Kevin Demoff in his remarks to the audience. "This is truly one of my favorite events of the year because it brings together our partners, our great fans, players and coaches to celebrate the start of a great new season."

With more than 70 tables at the Luncheon, Rams players valued meeting partners and fans while enjoying a delicious meal. Rams' Defensive Back NICKELL ROBEY-COLEMAN made connections at his table and was able to talk football with fans.

"As an organization, we try to make great change anywhere we can and have a positive impact on the community," said Robey-Coleman. "To be at a table and to know that they are really involved, that we have their support and the city has our back, that's really cool. You get to sit down and have good conversations, might grab a few business cards and just talk football."

PHOTOS: 2019 Kickoff for Charity Luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union

Check out photos form the Los Angeles Rams 2019 Kickoff for Charity Luncheon presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.

This year's Luncheon was one unlike any other. The Rams partnered with Café Momentum, a non-profit restaurant and professional training facility that provides employment, life skills training, and wraparound care to youth exiting juvenile detention facilities. During the Luncheon, youth from the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility assisted the banquet staff with serving responsibilities.

Additionally, in September, the Rams will host a pop-up dinner with Café Momentum to support their local at-risk youth in achieving their full potential while paving a path for the development of future programs across the LA region and the nation.

"Our mission is to create advocacy beyond just the four walls of our restaurant and beyond our city [Dallas, Texas], that's why I'm very grateful to be here today," said Founder, CEO and Executive Chef of Café Momentum Chad Houser. "I'm very grateful to partner with the Los Angeles Rams and I'm grateful to host one of our pop-up dinners here in LA next month."

Since returning home to Los Angeles, Rams staff, players, cheerleaders and Rampage have spent more than 6,900 hours in the community to help bring to life the projects that previous luncheons have helped fund including partnerships with more than 90 local non-profits and schools.

