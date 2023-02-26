Rams host Season Ticket Member Combine at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A few days out from the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the Rams hosted a combine of their own exclusively for Season Ticket Members (STM) on Saturday at SoFi Stadium.

Thousands of STMs pulled up to SoFi Stadium for the 2023 Rams House Combine, getting the chance to get timed in the 40-yard dash using the same technology implemented at the NFL Scouting Combine from Zybek Sports, see how the measured up in the Vertical Jump and Broad Jump, and test their accuracy through QB toss and field goal kick drills. When they took the field for drills, they got to experience introductions the same way Rams players do on home gamedays. Results for the 40-yard dash were displayed in real time on the Infinity Screen above the field.

Elsewhere around the stadium, fans got the chance to get autographs from Rams players, purchase $5 grab bags of Rams swag, purchase gear from The Equipment Room and take photos inside the Rams locker room. Club and suite members had a private lounge in the field level bungalows – with complimentary water, non-alcoholic beverages and snacks available plus beer and wine available for purchase – where they could take in the action from.

The Rams also had partners Meat District, Smirnoff and La Brea Bakery on site with various giveaways.