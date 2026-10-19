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Injury Updates: Blake Grupe and Poona Ford sustain season-ending injuries vs. Cardinals; Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks after rupturing hamstring; latest on Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie

Oct 19, 2026 at 04:01 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay on Monday said kicker Blake Grupe sustained a torn ACL against the Cardinals and is out for the rest of the season.

In terms of replacing Grupe – who was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon – McVay said the Rams are "working on some different options" and "certainly we'll have something here in the next day or two."

Grupe was not the only player to sustain a season-ending injury against Arizona. McVay also said nose tackle Poona Ford will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his triceps on Sunday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Davante Adams ruptured his semitendinosus (a hamstring muscle) – and will miss 6-10 weeks, according to McVay.

Additionally, defensive end Kobie Turner sustained a groin strain and is expected to miss "a handful of weeks," McVay said. McVay indicated Turner is likely headed to Injured Reserve, but that the Rams would use one of their IR return designations for him.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is "progressing," with his status for Sunday's road game against the Raiders to be determined "at the end of this week."

"He's feeling much better," McVay said. "The hope is, progress this week, and determine his status at the end of this week."

As for outside linebacker Myles Garrett (knee), McVay said Garrett will not return to practice this week. Garrett has been on IR since Sept. 17.

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