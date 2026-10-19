Injury Updates: Blake Grupe and Poona Ford sustain season-ending injuries vs. Cardinals; Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks after rupturing hamstring; latest on Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie

Grupe was not the only player to sustain a season-ending injury against Arizona. McVay also said nose tackle Poona Ford will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his triceps on Sunday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Davante Adams ruptured his semitendinosus (a hamstring muscle) – and will miss 6-10 weeks, according to McVay.

Additionally, defensive end Kobie Turner sustained a groin strain and is expected to miss "a handful of weeks," McVay said. McVay indicated Turner is likely headed to Injured Reserve, but that the Rams would use one of their IR return designations for him.

Meanwhile, cornerback Trent McDuffie (groin) is "progressing," with his status for Sunday's road game against the Raiders to be determined "at the end of this week."

"He's feeling much better," McVay said. "The hope is, progress this week, and determine his status at the end of this week."