Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Introduce VIP Tailgate Experience

Sep 05, 2022 at 10:18 AM

Rams fans now have a brand new tailgating option outside of SoFi Stadium for home games this season. Fans can take advantage of an all-inclusive tailgate package for 3.5 hours for Rams home games, beginning 4 hours prior to kickoff and ending 30 minutes before the action begins.

The new Rams VIP Tailgate will be hosted in the parking lot of the Hollywood Park Casino, which is conveniently located next to SoFi Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet exclusively created by Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May, including fan favorites such as sliders, chicken wings, filet mignon, carnitas and pulled chicken. Drinks, including alcoholic beverages, are included in the price. In addition, there will be a DJ each gameday, TVs showing the early NFL action, lounge seating, umbrellas for shade, Xbox gaming stations and a Rams blue carpet.

Fans can take advantage of this new VIP Tailgate option each gameday for only $95 per person. Head to the website to learn more and purchase starting today – https://bullseyeeventgroup.com/rams-vip-tailgate/.

Related Content

news

Ozzy Osbourne to perform halftime show of Rams vs. Bills NFL Kickoff game at SoFi Stadium

Performance comes on the eve of release of his 'Patient Number 9' album out September 9 on Epic

news

A Letter to Season Ticket Members from Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff

news

New food and beverage, entry process, fan zones and signage coming to SoFi Stadium for 2022 gamedays

Here's what you need to know about the enhancements coming to SoFi Stadium for 2022 Rams gamedays.

news

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch, listen to and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 preseason game on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

news

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen, and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams Week 2 preseason game on Friday, August 19, 2022.

news

Rams announce broadcasting rights agreement in Mexico with Grupo Imagen

Los Angeles Rams preseason games will be broadcast on open TV through Imagen TV channels and on Imagen Radio stations. Regular season and postseason games, including Wild card games and Divisional games, will be broadcast on Imagen Radio stations

news

Los Angeles Rams announce broadcasting rights agreements in Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and China

Los Angeles Rams preseason games will be broadcast on local channels and digital platforms in all four international markets

news

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen, and live stream

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Chargers Week 1 preseason game on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

news

Carl's Jr. named proud partner of Los Angeles Rams

Carl's Jr.®, known for its innovative and craveable burgers, announced today the iconic brand will be entering into a partnership with the Los Angeles Rams for the 2022 season.

news

Dapper Labs and Los Angeles Rams announce partnership for 2022 NFL season

Partnership kicks off with launch of limited-edition digital collectibles featuring Rams Super Bowl LVI Rings.

news

Los Angeles Rams announce 2022 TV and radio broadcast teams

Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth to join Mina Kimes and Andrew Siciliano in the ABC7 Los Angeles Booth as Color Analyst.

Advertising