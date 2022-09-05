Rams Introduce VIP Tailgate Experience

Rams fans now have a brand new tailgating option outside of SoFi Stadium for home games this season. Fans can take advantage of an all-inclusive tailgate package for 3.5 hours for Rams home games, beginning 4 hours prior to kickoff and ending 30 minutes before the action begins.

The new Rams VIP Tailgate will be hosted in the parking lot of the Hollywood Park Casino, which is conveniently located next to SoFi Stadium. Fans will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet exclusively created by Food Network Celebrity Chef Aaron May, including fan favorites such as sliders, chicken wings, filet mignon, carnitas and pulled chicken. Drinks, including alcoholic beverages, are included in the price. In addition, there will be a DJ each gameday, TVs showing the early NFL action, lounge seating, umbrellas for shade, Xbox gaming stations and a Rams blue carpet.