Rams team up with industry leader Kraft Analytics Group to accelerate data & analytics capabilities

Mar 06, 2023 at 08:00 AM
The Los Angeles Rams and Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR), announced a multi-year agreement to innovate in data and analytics to better capture, understand and engage fans and partners, both in the Los Angeles market and beyond. The KAGR data platform will empower the Rams by using foundational data management, data warehousing, advanced analytics, and fan engagement tools, and foster customer touchpoints within the evolving and growing data privacy landscape.

Expanding on their recent growth and evolution, the Rams are investing further in technology with KAGR's platform and services. KAGR will provide a foundation for team business management and continued expansion throughout the organization. KAGR, an industry leader working with clients across all major U.S. sports leagues, will integrate over 20 customer and operations data sources to offer a new lens into the consumer, and accelerate the Rams' vision to expand data as an asset.

"We are constantly seeking new ways to innovate, on and off the field," said Rams Chief Marketing Officer Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick. "To that end, we have committed to actively evolving our marketing technology stack and bring in new platforms that are at the forefront of their respective industries. We see KAGR as one of those platforms and are excited to integrate them as a key foundational piece that will power all direct-to-fan data strategies to drive growth."

"The Los Angeles Rams are a championship team utilizing top of the line technology to create advanced and innovative experiences for their evolving fans and stakeholders in every aspect of the team's operations, from the new SoFi stadium and recent Super Bowl win to their fans at home," said Jessica Gelman, CEO of KAGR. "KAGR is pleased to partner with the Rams to enhance their current platforms by using our proven technology and strategies that will lead to more robust and diverse ways to create business opportunities and engage fans."

In addition to a league-wide partnership with the National Football League, the Rams are the third NFL team to use KAGR's SaaS data and analytics platform joining the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

About KAGR
Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR) is a progressive technology and service company providing data management, advanced analytics, and consulting services for the sports and entertainment industries. Whether leveraging its proprietary technology platform or partnering with its strategic services team, KAGR helps organizations become data-driven and uses those analytics to grow the bottom line. KAGR is a team of the brightest minds in sports, entertainment, and technology focused on finding insights for their clients who span across all the major six U.S. sports leagues, college athletics, and other key industry players. For more information, visit www.kagr.com.

