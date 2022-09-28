Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Issac Ortega

Family is at the core of Issac Ortega's experience in the Latino Community and was an important part of shaping him into who he his today.

"Coming from a large immigrant Latino family, I quickly learned the value of hard work to earn your keep and the importance of contributing to a group," Ortega said. "I find these values very common among many Latinos I meet who grew up in my position and I grateful to have had that experience."

Ortega currently applies those values to his role as Senior Manager, Strategy & Analytics for the Rams. Now in his third season with the team, he's tasked with developing insights from the Rams' ticketing and gameday data to help the organization best achieve its goals across season ticket & suite sales, season ticket renewals, gameday fan satisfaction scores, ticket pricing, and more. In addition to analytics, Ortega also helps manage a handful of cross-functional Strategy projects, which have included the Rams' NFL bid for international markets, Rams Pick'em, and the Rams Gamedays from Home platform.

Given his core values, it's no surprise that the best part of his job, according to him, is the people.

"Working for the Rams has always been a dream job, but the real pleasure of the job is working with the passionate and dedicated individuals in this organization," Ortega said. "I am convinced culture is the key ingredient to success, and I am proud to be a part of an NFL team that has such a supportive and productive working environment."

Along those same lines, nothing is more motivating to Ortega than seeing Rams gamedays come to life.

"There are thousands of moving pieces to address to pull off our 10 home games, but it is more than worth it when fans are cheering as our team takes the field, and seeing the whole organization work together to execute a gameday," Ortega said. "It is an incredible experience to be a small part of its execution."

Ortega has also played an integral role in building the Rams' international efforts, especially in the Mexican market. Their goal, according to him, was to figure out how to bring those international fans closer to the Rams while introducing the team and the sport of football to a brand new generation. He helped shape that cross-departmental strategy and approach which eventually included player trips and a trophy tour with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

"From player trips to a trophy tour in Mexico, seeing our plan come to life over the last 10 months has been a pleasure," Ortega said. "It is even more exciting to know we are just getting started and I can't wait to see the fandom in Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand grow."

Much like that outreach, Ortega recommends celebrating Latino Heritage Month by "diving headfirst" into all the traditions and histories of Hispanic cultures.