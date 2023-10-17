Rams Launch 2024 Season Tickets with Added Benefits 

With an exciting win on Sunday against the Cardinals, the Rams enter the middle of the season in prime position to compete for a playoff spot. While the 2023 season continues to heat up, the Rams officially announced today the launch of 2024 Season Tickets.

The 2024 season should be another exciting year with a young roster on the rise and nine exciting home regular season games with non-divisional matchups against the Bills, Dolphins, Packers, Vikings and the same-place finishers in the NFC East and AFC West. Season tickets start at $87 per game (this already includes the cost of a seat license) and offer savings over single game purchases.

Each year the Rams launch season tickets for the following season at this time to allow Season Ticket Members to spread out their payments as much as possible. The Monthly Payment Plan, presented by Unify Financial Credit Union, offers Rams Season Ticket Members the opportunity to spread their ticket payment across 10 monthly, interest-free installments from November 15, 2023 through August 15, 2024 for as low as $74 per month (excluding SSL cost).

To continue to improve the Season Ticket Member experience, the Rams announced new benefits based on Member feedback. In addition to more exclusive experiences and events, Rams Season Ticket Members will receive greater ticket flexibility and savings through two new programs:

Ticket Turnover Program presented by Unify Financial Credit Union – To provide even more flexibility for Members who cannot attend every game, Members can now "sell back" their tickets to the Rams for up to 3 regular season games for a credit toward their following season's tickets. The credit will be equal to the season ticket face value for each specific seat location for each game.

presented by Unify Financial Credit Union – To provide even more flexibility for Members who cannot attend every game, Members can now "sell back" their tickets to the Rams for up to 3 regular season games for a credit toward their following season's tickets. The credit will be equal to the season ticket face value for each specific seat location for each game. Food & Beverage Discount – Beginning with the 2024 Season, Members will receive a discount on food and non-alcoholic beverage purchases during Rams gamedays at SoFi Stadium. The discounts range from 15% for Reserved Members to 30% for Club Seat Members.

The Rams will continue to offer fan favorite benefits including discounts on merchandise online and in-stadium, home playoff ticket priority and savings, SoFi Stadium concert presales, dedicated service representative, gifts and more.

Both the Rams and SoFi Stadium have already taken steps to enhance the gameday experience for guests in 2023 with improvements such as new food items, the ability to order ahead for pickup through the Uber Eats app, and the introduction of self-serve grab-and-go lanes on the Google Cloud Club level to easily grab beverages.