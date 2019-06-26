Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams launch "Aloha Hawai'i Sweepstakes"

Jun 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM

As the Los Angeles Rams gear up to travel to the Hawaiian Islands for a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on August 17 at Aloha Stadium, the team has officially launched their "Aloha Hawai'i Sweepstakes."

The enter-to-win contest will offer two (2) fans the grand prize of: two (2) roundtrip flights to Honolulu, HI, a three (3) night hotel stay from August 15-18 for two (2) guests, and two (2) tickets to the Rams-Cowboys preseason game on August 17 at Aloha Stadium.

To enter, fans must visit www.therams.com/aloharams and submit their contact information. The potential winner will then be selected in a random drawing that will take place on Friday, July 26 and will be notified by email or phone using the contact information provided at the time of entry.

The "Aloha Hawai'i Sweepstakes" entry period will end on Sunday, July 21 at 11:59 PM PT. All entrants must be legal residents of California who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Fans can receive more information about the "Aloha Hawai'i Sweepstakes" or the Rams-Cowboys preseason matchup on August 17.

