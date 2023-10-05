Los Angeles Rams host Legends Weekend in partnership with Edwards Lifesciences

The Los Angeles Rams will host their annual Legends Weekend in partnership with Edwards Lifesciences October 6-8. The weekend will kick off at Pechanga Resort Casino, a proud partner of the Los Angeles Rams, and will culminate at SoFi Stadium when the Rams host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT.

More than 25 Rams Legends will be in attendance throughout the weekend, including Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce, Eric Dickerson, Orlando Pace and Jackie Slater.

The Rams will host the Legends and their guests for the weekend at Pechanga Resort Casino as a way to celebrate their past success and impact. Attendees will have an opportunity to golf and enjoy a private wine tour, in addition to enjoying world-class hospitality and camaraderie. In addition, representatives from Edwards Lifesciences will be on-hand to educate former players about the importance of screening to detect heart valve disease.

On Sunday, the Legends and their guests will all attend the Rams vs. Eagles game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. During halftime of the game, the Rams will honor 2022 Hall of Fame inductee and Super Bowl XXXIV winning coach Dick Vermeil. Vermeil will be joined by members of his Super Bowl-winning team including fellow Hall of Famers Bruce and Pace, 2024 Hall of Fame nominee Torry Holt, and other members of the 1999 championship team.

The Rams are partnering with Edwards Lifesciences for the 2023 season as the official sponsor of the Rams Legends Community to get heart valve health "Off the Sidelines." The partnership focuses on raising awareness of heart valve disease and making screening for heart valve failure a part of the game plan for everyone 65 and older. Edwards kicked off the partnership with a heart valve screening event for Legends players during Rams Training Camp.

Severe aortic stenosis is the most common type of heart valve failure, affecting as many as 1.6 million older Americans. Though it is deadly – once heart valve disease progresses to heart valve failure, up to 50% of sufferers die within two years. However, it is treatable through either open heart surgery or a transcatheter heart valve replacement procedure otherwise known as TAVR. A TAVR procedure allows a valve to be replaced through an artery in the leg without opening the chest. The Rams organization is excited to partner with Edwards Lifesciences to bring this awareness of heart valve disease to the Legends community and their fans.