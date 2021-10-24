Sony Michel and Kendall Blanton active, Brycen Hopkins inactive for Rams-Lions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Sony Michel is officially active for today's game against the Lions at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).
Tight end Kendall Blanton, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is also active for the Rams.
Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Blanton's first elevation.
The Rams' inactives include quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.
For the Lions, running back D'Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson and outside linebacker Trey Flowers are all active after entering the game as questionable. However, fullback Jason Cabinda, who entered the game questionable with a hip injury, is inactive.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Alaric Jackson
OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.
TE Brycen Hopkins
DL Bobby Brown III
DETROIT LIONS
DL Eric Banks
WR Trinity Benson
FB Jason Cabinda
CB Mark Gilbert
RB Jermar Jefferson
LB Jessie Lemonier
S Dean Marlowe