Sony Michel and Kendall Blanton active, Brycen Hopkins inactive for Rams-Lions

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams running back Sony Michel is officially active for today's game against the Lions at SoFi Stadium (1:05 p.m. pacific time, FOX).

Tight end Kendall Blanton, who was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, is also active for the Rams.

Under a rule created in 2020, teams are allowed to elevate two players from their practice squad to their game-day roster the day before the game per week. After the game, the players can return to the practice squad without being exposed to waivers. Each player on the practice squad can be elevated a maximum of two times; if a team wants to add him to the active roster after that, it must sign him to the active roster. This is Blanton's first elevation.

The Rams' inactives include quarterback Bryce Perkins, outside linebacker Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr., tight end Brycen Hopkins and defensive lineman Bobby Brown III.

For the Lions, running back D'Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson and outside linebacker Trey Flowers are all active after entering the game as questionable. However, fullback Jason Cabinda, who entered the game questionable with a hip injury, is inactive.

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Alaric Jackson

OL Tremayne Anchrum Jr.

TE Brycen Hopkins

DL Bobby Brown III

DETROIT LIONS

DL Eric Banks

WR Trinity Benson

FB Jason Cabinda

CB Mark Gilbert

RB Jermar Jefferson

LB Jessie Lemonier

S Dean Marlowe

