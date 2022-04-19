Rams Mobile App receives nomination for Webby Award

The Los Angeles Rams mobile app has been nominated for a Webby Award, recognizing the digital platform as one of the five best in the world in the "Apps and Software" category in the 26th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Kerstin Emhoff, Co-Founder & CEO – PRETTYBIRD; Colleen DeCourcy, President, Wieden+Kennedy; Arlan Hamilton, Founder & Managing Partner – Backstage Capital; John Hanke, Founder & CEO – Niantic; Nikole Hannah-Jones, Creator – 1619, The New York Times; Renita Jablonski, Director of Audio – The Washington Post; Mikael Jørgensen, Founder & CEO – &Co; Monica Lewinsky, Activist, Fashion Designer & Producer; Swizz Beatz & Timbaland, Music Producers & Co-Founders – Verzuz; Vanessa Pappas, COO – TikTok; Daniel Reynolds, Vice President, Digital Media – Disney; Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing & Communications – Peloton; and Maya Watson, Head of Global Marketing – Clubhouse.