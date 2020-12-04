Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on Thursday Night Football on December 10 for 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Cam Akers Breast Cancer Awareness Akers’ cleats are designed to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of breast cancer through education on symptoms and treatment. Featured on the cleats is Akers’ mother, Angela Neal, who is a breast cancer survivor.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. RISE A national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Through partnerships and programs, they inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matters of race and equality.

Eric Banks The National Breast Cancer Foundation A U.S. breast cancer organization that promotes breast cancer awareness and education, provides free screening services, and supports breast cancer patients and survivors.

Austin Blythe Tater Tough To support a young Rams fan and family friend in his is battle with brain cancer.

Terrell Burgess Cerebral Palsy Foundation Leads research, innovation and collaboration that changes lives for people with Cerebral Palsy.

Austin Corbett The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation The world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis and a donor-funded, non-profit that funds research and drug development as well as advances specialized care.

Aaron Donald The AD99 Solutions Foundation Aims to change the trajectory of Pittsburgh’s underprivileged youth by providing the necessary resources needed in a free and safe environment so they can excel athletically, academically and socially.

Samson Ebukam T&S Foundation The mission of the T&S Foundation is to fulfil basic humanitarian needs for people in Nigeria.

David Edwards Players Coalition Works with professional athletes, coaches and owners across leagues to improve social justice and racial equality in our country.

Bobby Evans Jr. Los Angeles Room and Board Committed to providing a safe and welcoming living environment for all students, including those who identify as transgender, genderqueer or gender non-conforming.

Gerald Everett The Gerald Everett Foundation The Gerald Everett Foundation works with the American Heart Association to expand education about high blood pressure and creates opportunities for youth through partnerships with the Boys & Girls Club and other foundations.

Morgan Fox War Heroes on Water A fishing tournament that’s designed to show appreciation to our nation’s service men and women, heighten awareness of the challenges veterans face after their tours are complete, and raise funds for organizations dedicated to supporting veterans.

Jordan Fuller Full of Grace Foundation Strives to raise awareness of various needs in the community and provide needed resources to support various organizations, individuals and their families from all walks of life.

Jared Goff Inglewood Unified School District Goff’s cleats represent his continued support in helping to level the educational playing field for Inglewood Unified School District students.

Johnny Hekker & Tyler Higbee Special Olympics Southern California Provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympic athletes and the community.

Troy Hill Star Players Academy Star Players Academy was founded by Troy Hill with a mission to educate, inspire, support and motivate youth as well as help build confidence in their own abilities to succeed through life's journey.

Michael Hoecht Pat Tillman Foundation Unites and empowers remarkable military service members, veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self.

JuJu Hughes RISE A national nonprofit that educates and empowers the sports community to eliminate racial discrimination, champion social justice and improve race relations. Through partnerships and programs, they inspire leaders in sports to create positive change on matter of race and equality.

John Johnson III The Watts Rams Created by LAPD officers from the Southeast Division, who coach student-athletes in football and track & field. The Watts Rams was created to give underprivileged youth in Watts a chance to play organized sports but on a larger scale, and to positively change the historically strained relationship between the police and the community of Watts.

Cooper Kupp Forever Found Forever Found exists for the prevention, rescue and restoration of child trafficking victims.

David Long Jr. SKIP (Save Kids of Incarcerated Parents) Provides support services to children of incarcerated parents and their families and increases public awareness of underlying problems of these children through education, advocacy and research.

Derrick Moncrief The National Breast Cancer Foundation A U.S. breast cancer organization that promotes breast cancer awareness and education, provides free screening services, and supports breast cancer patients and survivors.

Joe Noteboom Living Advantage, Inc. Offers services that ensure our children have a support system that they can always rely on through tutoring and mentoring to help them graduate from school and find careers or entrepreneurial opportunities.

Jalen Ramsey Ramsey’s Reach Addresses education inequities and provides a positive impact in the community.

Troy Reeder B+ (Be Positive) Foundation The Andrew McDonough B+ (Be Positive) Foundation is about Kids Helping Kids Fight Cancer – raising money through dace marathons, 5Ks, T-shirt sales and more to provide financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer nationwide. The B+ Foundation also funds critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research.

Josh Reynolds Color of Change & American Cancer Society (ACS) Color of Change is the nation’s largest online racial justice organization that helps people respond effectively to injustice in the world. ACS is a nationwide, community-based voluntary health organization dedicated to eliminating cancer as a major health problem.

Andrew Whitworth Heart of Los Angeles (HOLA) Gives underserved kids an equal opportunity to succeed through a comprehensive array of after-school academic, arts, athletics and wellness programs.

Darious Williams Cooperative Baptists Fellowship Ministries (CBF) Serves to strengthen, resource and connect ministers, lay leaders and congregations from across the Fellowship. Their mission is to serve Christians and churches as they discover and fulfill their God-given mission.

Robert Woods Shriners Hospitals for Children Provides the highest quality care to children with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, burn injuries and other special healthcare needs within a compassionate, family-centered and collaborative care environment.