Know before you go: Rams vs. New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the New Orleans Saints for their Week 16 Thursday Night Football matchup presented by Hyundai, on Thursday, December 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT. The game will broadcast nationally on Amazon Prime Video and locally on KTTV.

The Rams and Hyundai will team up to deliver a Rams House For The Holidays' gameday experience for fans in attendance. During pregame, fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with Santa Claus in the holiday-themed American Airlines Plaza. In addition, the first 300 fans have the chance to receive an LA Rams holiday ornament from Santa. An exclusive Rams rally towel will be given out at entry gates, while supplies last.

Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below you will find highlights of Sunday's game.

RAMS TO CELEBRATE HOLIDAY SEASON ON GAMEDAY

Halftime Performance and Rams Light Show: Twelve-time Grammy nominated rapper and songwriter Busta Rhymes will deliver a halftime performance featuring a fan-lead light show. Fans are encouraged to download the Rams app in advance to participate in the light show.

Rams House For The Holidays: Through the Rams House for the Holidays program, Rams season ticket members are able to select specific nonprofits to donate their tickets if they are not able to attend the team's final two regular season games at SoFi Stadium. To date, more than 1,500 tickets have been donated to local nonprofits. Rams partners supporting the program include Dos Hombres, El Torito, Hilton, Johnnie Walker, Mamitas, Nike, Oakley, The Parking Spot, Verizon, Westgate Resorts and Xponential Fitness. To learn more about the Rams House for the Holidays program and the organizations it is benefiting, visit https://www.therams.com/tickets/donate.

Photo Opportunities with Santa Claus: The Rams Land kids zone in Upper American Airlines Plaza will feature a photo opportunity with Santa Claus and the chance to take an "elfie" with his elves from 3:00 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. PT. In addition, the first 300 children at the game will have the chance to receive a free Rams-branded Christmas ornament.

Pepsi Zero Games Experience: This season, Pepsi and the Rams are giving one special fan who is making a difference in their community the Ultimate Zero Gameday Experience. The Rams and Pepsi will host Jose Alvarado to attend his first ever NFL game at the Rams-Saints matchup. Through the experience, Alvarado will receive a customized #0 jersey, passes to the VIP Tailgate, pregame field passes and club seats. He will also have the chance to meet Rams Rookie of the Week winner Byron Young. The Rams worked with their network of pLAymakers, who are making an impact in the community, to nominate members of their respective organizations.

This season, Pepsi and the Rams are giving one special fan who is making a difference in their community the Ultimate Zero Gameday Experience. The Rams and Pepsi will host Jose Alvarado to attend his first ever NFL game at the Rams-Saints matchup. Through the experience, Alvarado will receive a customized #0 jersey, passes to the VIP Tailgate, pregame field passes and club seats. He will also have the chance to meet Rams Rookie of the Week winner Byron Young. The Rams worked with their network of pLAymakers, who are making an impact in the community, to nominate members of their respective organizations. Season Ticket Members Holiday Huddle Experience: Over 300 season ticket members will have the opportunity to get autographs from Rams Legends Robert Delpino and Ivory Sully in the East Plaza of YouTube Theater from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PT. There also will be a photo opportunity with the Super Bowl LVI Trophy.

Over 300 season ticket members will have the opportunity to get autographs from Rams Legends and in the East Plaza of YouTube Theater from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. PT. There also will be a photo opportunity with the Super Bowl LVI Trophy. Merchandise Holiday Discounts: Rams Season Ticket Members can receive a 30% discount at all merchandise locations by showing their Member ID. In addition, all fans can receive 25% off their in-stadium orders, sale and specialty items are excluded.

Disneyland Resort Surprise Package: Five families served by local nonprofits will participate in on-field trivia during the first quarter. When the trivia concludes, the families will be surprised with a Disneyland Resort ticket package that includes three days at the park and a three day, two-night hotel stay. The Rams provided the families tickets to the matchup and with the support of their partner, Disneyland Resort, will send each family to Disneyland Resort.

Exclusive Giveaways: Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive an exclusive Rams rally towel, available at all gates upon entry, while supplies last.

Smirnoff Sampling: Fans over the age of 21 can visit the Smirnoff "We Do Game Days Bar" located in Upper American Airlines Plaza and Patio Clubs to sample "Rampede" and "Home Game Punch" cocktails and receive Smirnoff koozies and rally towels from 3:00 p.m. PT through kickoff.

Corona Christmas Sweater Giveaway: Fans over the age of 21 will have the opportunity to receive a Corona "Feliz Navidad" Christmas sweater with a valid game ticket located in section 209, while supplies last.

RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE ADDITIONAL IN-STADIUM HIGHLIGHTS FOR FANS TO ENJOY

National Anthem: Actor and recording artist Alex Aiono will perform the national anthem. The United States Army will present the colors and 100 members of the California Highway Patrol will hold an 80-yard United States shaped American flag during the anthem.

Rampede Captain: Actor and comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will get fans on their feet and kick off the game as the honorary Rampede Captain.

Legend of the Game: Rams Legend and Super Bowl LVI Champion Andrew Whitworth will be recognized on the field during the "Rams Iconic" segment, presented by 1800 Tequila, on the Infinity Screen during the third quarter.

Military Hero of the Game: World War II veteran Joe Arrigo will be recognized during an on-field moment in the third quarter. Arrigo was born in Los Angeles in 1923 to Italian immigrants and is the fourth of seven children. He joined the Army Air Corp in 1943 as a flight navigator for B24 Liberator Aircrafts during WWII. He was stationed in Ieshima and flew 10 combat missions over Japan during his time in the armed forces. Arrigo has lived in Los Angeles his entire life and currently resides in the same Manhattan Beach home he and his wife, Mary, bought in 1954 and raised their six children in. He attended USC on the GI Bill after the war and had a 35-year career as a civil engineer for the Metropolitan Water District.

Pregame Youth Football Scrimmages: More than 50 youth football players from i9 Sports will scrimmage on the field from 4:47 p.m. - 4:52 p.m. PT. In addition, more than 100 youth football players from Accelerated Charter Schools and Royal Highlander league will play flag football on the field at SoFi Stadium prior to gates opening. Accelerated Charter will play from 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. PT and Royal Highlander will play from 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT.

Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kids zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect are available for viewing and downloading by clicking the link below.

The document includes more information about the following items:

Weather Forecast: There is a chance of rain this Thursday and we encourage fans to be prepared for wet conditions outside of SoFi Stadium, which is covered. Small collapsible umbrellas are permitted, however, full-sized umbrellas are NOT permitted within SoFi Stadium.

There is a chance of rain this Thursday and we encourage fans to be prepared for wet conditions outside of SoFi Stadium, which is covered. Small collapsible umbrellas are permitted, however, full-sized umbrellas are NOT permitted within SoFi Stadium. Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Fans should expect heavier than usual traffic given weekday rush hour traffic and plan accordingly. Parking lots open four (4) hours before kickoff and entries open two (2) hours before kickoff. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.

Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.

Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.

Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 1:00 p.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)

Merch Trailers: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be two merchandise trailers to purchase gameday essentials. One will be located next to food trucks south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park and the second will be located near Entry 5.

Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.

Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.

Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION