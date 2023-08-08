Rams and Pechanga Resort Casino team to give fans chance to forecast games & win prizes, powered by Tally Technology Group

Everyone wants to be a winner and this year, the Los Angeles Rams are making it much easier for football fans to win gear, game tickets, fan shop gift cards and a lot more prizes. Heading into the fifth year of the Rams Pick 'Em contest – a free-to-play, mobile-web predictions game, Rams devotees can compete for prizes by testing their ability to correctly predict outcomes in Rams games.

The Rams are working with Tally Technology group to bring the game to life for fans. Rams Pick'em, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, gives fans of all levels the chance to win signed merchandise, Rams Season Tickets, or tickets to this year's NFL Championship game by testing their football instincts during the 2023 season.

Fans can register for free at therams.com/pickem where they can answer questions about what they think will happen in that week's upcoming game. Fans can predict in-game outcomes such as: total passing yards by the Rams, result of the opening drive, the Rams' leading receiver in the game, and more. Pregame predictions will be open five days before kickoff and can be changed until kickoff.

Each question will be worth points, creating weekly and season-long winners. Every week, finalists who place 1st-10th will win prizes such as Rams tickets, autographed merchandise, gift cards to RamsFanShop.com, and more. Season-long winners will be awarded a 2024 Rams suite experience, 2024 season tickets, or all-inclusive club seats to a future Rams preseason game. Every time a player successfully submits their picks, they will be entered into a sweepstakes to win two tickets to this year's NFL Championship game.

"Working with Pechanga and Tally helps us bring an interactive experience to Rams fandom," said Marissa Daly, Vice President and General Manager of Rams Studios at the Los Angeles Rams. "We're able to deliver a digital experience that engages current fans and welcomes new fans, which aligns perfectly with our strategy as a brand."

Brad Vettese, CEO of Tally said, "Tally has always loved working with the Rams to deliver true innovation in fan gamification and sponsor activation. We created and launched the first Rams Pick'em game, the first Beat the Expert game, the first Rams $1 Million Perfect Pick grand prize, the first bi-lingual International Home Market Area launch in Mexico, and now the first Rams Game Central featuring multiple fan activation games including the first AI-generated trivia game for fans playing in Mexico. It is a great partnership, and one that we value immensely."

"We hear from our guests all the time that they love the Rams Pick 'Em game," said Bill Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer, Pechanga Resort Casino. "It's a great way to stay engaged the whole season long, and with a couple taps, work your way to potentially winning some really cool prizes. We're grateful for our founding partnership with The Rams and wish them every opportunity for advancing as far as possible this football season."

As a trusted partner of major sports teams, leagues, associations, broadcasters, and brands. Tally has successfully managed commercial relationships with the most recognized and respected names in sports across the NHL, NBA, NFL, and MLB in North America, as well as Brazil's Serie A football league, the premier basketball league NBB, and Stock Car Pro Series. Tally is a fan activation and consumer data platform company that collects and segments consumer data using white-label mobile platforms. Its partners utilize this data to increase sponsorship and direct revenue by providing customized goods and services to their customers.