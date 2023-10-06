Know before you go: Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Philadelphia Eagles for their Week 5 'Crucial Catch' matchup, presented by Cedars-Sinai, on Sunday, October 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT. As part of the NFL’s Crucial Catch mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction, the Rams' game day at SoFi Stadium will feature on-field and in-stadium Crucial Catch elements and special moments to honor cancer fighters and survivors. In addition, the Rams will culminate their Legends Weekend during halftime with an on-field Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony for 2022 Hall of Fame inductee and Super Bowl XXXIV winning coach Dick Vermeil.

As the official health partner of the Rams, Cedars-Sinai is honored to sponsor the Crucial Catch game.

Cedars-Sinai Cancer is one of the nation's premier clinical and research destinations for cancer care. Serving one of the most diverse populations in the country, Cedars-Sinai Cancer offers interventions and screening services to patients across the Los Angeles region and beyond. Researchers have launched innovative clinical trials aimed at improving treatment for an array of cancers. Together, Cedars-Sinai and the Rams amplify these efforts to advance cancer care and survivorship locally, nationally and internationally through their Crucial Catch activations.

"Cedars-Sinai is excited to work with the Rams on Crucial Catch because getting an early diagnosis can make a world of difference," said Dan Theodorescu, MD, PhD, director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the PHASE One Distinguished Chair. "That's why we encourage our patients to get mammograms, colonoscopies and other preventive screenings, and to see their primary care physicians at least once a year. Catching cancer early gives a running start to remission and cure."

Visit www.therams.com/gameday for gameday information. Below you will find the off-the-field highlights of Sunday's game.

RAMS & CEDARS-SINAI CELEBRATE CANCER FIGHTERS & SURVIVORS ON GAMEDAY

Cedars-Sinai Zone: Fans will be encouraged to visit the Cedars-Sinai Zone, located at Level 8 South, to fill out dedication cards to honor cancer fighters and survivors in their lives.

: Rams Legends will sign autographs for cancer fighters and survivors during pregame in YouTube Theater from 11:00 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PT. Crucial Catch Captain Recognition: The Rams will recognize their Crucial Catch Captains on the field during pregame at 12:40 p.m. PT and present each honoree with a personalized game ball. Leading up to the matchup, Rams Legends Chris Draft and Eric Dickerson , along with rookies Mike Mcallister , Puka Nacua and Alex Ward , made visits to surprise 12 local cancer fighters and survivors as Crucial Catch Captains.

The Rams and Cedars-Sinai produced a short content piece about long snapper , who has had family members diagnosed with varying types of cancer, as well as a best friend who recently lost his battle against brain cancer. A two-minute cut down will air on the Infinity Board at SoFi Stadium, before the Rams honor Ward's grandfather and cancer survivor during an on-field recognition at 12:45 p.m. PT. Military Hero of the Game: Cancer survivor Gunnery Sergeant Raymond Paladino of the United States Marine Corps will be recognized during an on-field moment in the third quarter. Gunnery Sergeant Paladino is currently stationed as the Company Gunnery Sergeant with Headquarters Battery 5th battalion, 14th Marines in Seal Beach, CA. Gunnery Sergeant Paladino joined the Marines in 2008 and served in Operation Enduring Freedom in 2009 in Afghanistan aboard Camp Leatherneck as an attachment to 3rd Battalion, 11th Marines as an Artilleryman operating cannons. He has served 15 years in the Marine Corps. Gunnery Sergeant Paladino recently graduated with his master's degree in finance from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business, and just finished his treatment battling Stage 3 cancer.

RAMS CULMINATE LEGENDS WEEKEND ON GAMEDAY HONORING COACH VERMEIL AND OTHER SPECIAL GUESTS

Legends Weekend: Leading up to the matchup, the Rams will host their annual Legends Weekend presented by Edwards Lifesciences October 6 – 8 for more than 25 Rams Legends. The weekend will kick off at Pechanga Resort Casino, a proud partner of the Rams, and will culminate at Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium.

presented by Edwards Lifesciences October 6 – 8 for more than 25 Rams Legends. The weekend will kick off at Pechanga Resort Casino, a proud partner of the Rams, and will culminate at Sunday's matchup at SoFi Stadium. Halftime Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony: 2022 Hall of Fame inductee and Super Bowl XXXIV winning coach Dick Vermeil will be honored during an on-field Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony. Vermeil will be joined by members of his Super Bowl-winning team including fellow Hall of Famers Isaac Bruce , Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace, and 2023 Hall of Fame semi-finalist Torry Holt .In addition, more than 20 Rams Legends, Rams Cheerleaders, 50 cancer fighters and survivors and members of Vermeil's family will join the on-field ceremony.

will be honored during an on-field Hall of Fame Ring Ceremony. Vermeil will be joined by members of his Super Bowl-winning team including fellow Hall of Famers , .In addition, more than will join the on-field ceremony. Rams Legend Community Champion: Rams Legend and 2023 Hall of Fame semi-finalist *Torry Holt *will be recognized as the 'Rams Legend Community Champion presented by Edwards Lifesciences' during a surprise on-field moment as part of the pregame show at 12:17 p.m. PT. In line with the 'Crucial Catch' themed game, Holt's foundation, Holt Brothers Foundation, was founded in honor of his mother to support children who have a parent or guardian battling cancer.

Rams Legend and 2023 Hall of Fame semi-finalist *Torry Holt *will be recognized as the 'Rams Legend Community Champion presented by Edwards Lifesciences' during a surprise on-field moment as part of the pregame show at 12:17 p.m. PT. In line with the 'Crucial Catch' themed game, Holt's foundation, Holt Brothers Foundation, was founded in honor of his mother to support children who have a parent or guardian battling cancer. National Anthem: Daughter of Rams Legend Mike Jones, actress-singer Coco Jones will sing the national anthem. The United States Navy will present the colors and 100 Rams Season Ticket Members will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem.

will sing the national anthem. The will present the colors and 100 will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem. Rampede Captain: Rams Legend Steven Jackson will kick off the game as Rampede Captain.

will kick off the game as Rampede Captain. Hall of Fame Bust Display: Photo opportunities with the busts of Rams Hall of Fame Legends like Eric Dickerson, Orlando Pace, Jackie Slater, and more will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from the time gates open through kickoff.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PLAZA TO FEATURE PREGAME ACTIVITIES FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT.

$5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard will be available in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT. Other Activities for Fans: Visit www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities to learn more about pregame activities for fans including Rams Ramp'd Up, Rams Land kid's zone, the Toyota Prize Wheel and more.

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM

Items of the Game: A Rams-Eagles match-up t-shirt, hoodie, pin and towel will be available for purchase in The Equipment Room on Level 4 South. Limited quantities are available.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect are available for viewing and downloading by clicking the link below.

The document includes more information about the following items:

Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff. Entries open two (2) hours before kickoff at 11:00 a.m. PT. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.

Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff. Entries open two (2) hours before kickoff at 11:00 a.m. PT. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases.

Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open four (4) hours prior to kickoff and are only available for advance purchases. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.

Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet. Early Arrival Specials: There will be early entry $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT.

There will be early entry $5 beer specials at the Bud Light Backyard in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. PT. Food Trucks: For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.)

For fans arriving before gates open, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 8:00 a.m. PT through kickoff. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not permitted inside SoFi Stadium.) Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.

for more information. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.

Through the Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats. Cashless Transactions : SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.

: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted. Uber Eats at SoFi Stadium: SoFi Stadium and Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform, Uber Eats, recently announced a partnership to bring order-ahead concessions to fans at SoFi Stadium.

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION