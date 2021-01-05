Rams Pick'em to provide fans a chance to win up to $1 million in free-to-play predictions playoff competition

The Los Angeles Rams are inviting fans to test their football instincts during the NFL Playoffs with Rams Pick'em, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, for the chance to win game tickets and cash prizes up to $1 million. The free-to-play, mobile-web predictions game allows fans to compete for prizes by testing their ability to correctly predict outcomes of Rams games.

Beginning on January 5, 2021, The Pick'em Playoff competition gives fans an opportunity to win game tickets and cash prizes for correct predictions in each playoff round that the Rams compete in. By submitting responses to a variety of game-specific questions and predicting all outcomes correctly, participants can win up to $50,000 in the Wild Card Round, $100,000 in the Divisional Round, $500,000 in the NFC Championship, and $1,000,000 in the Super Bowl. Fans can register to play at www.therams.com/pickem.

In addition, finalists who place first to tenth will have the chance to win prizes including Rams Season Tickets, a single-game suite experience at a Rams home game, tickets to Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in 2022, a tour of SoFi Stadium, a round of golf at Pechanga Resort Casino and more. Users will be able to track their spot on the leaderboard and rankings will be updated in real-time as action happens live on the field.

The Rams Pick'em Playoff competition will require fans to predict in-game outcomes such as: total passing yards by the Rams in the playoff game, result of the opening drive, or the Rams leading receiver in the game. Predictions will be open and can be changed until kickoff.

Other gameday engagements for fans include the team's Second Screen Experience, which provides Season Ticket Members access to exclusive content during game breaks, the ability to chat with fellow Season Ticket Members, and engage with a variety of different interactive features such as polls. Members will have the chance to win Rams Fan Shop gift cards by interacting and playing games like Rams Bingo.