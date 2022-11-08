Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 10

Nov 08, 2022 at 10:04 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into their Week 10 home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 18

Last Week: 15

Change: -3

ESPN.com Rank: 19

Last Week: 14

Change: -5

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 18

Last Week: 17

Change: -1

Bleacher Report Rank: 17

Last Week: 16

Change: -1

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 17

Last Week: 16

Change: -1

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Poll: 19

Last Week: 13

Change: -6

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 21

Last Week: 23

Change: +2

AVERAGE RANKING: 18.4

BIGGEST CHANGE: -5 (ESPN)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT: THE ARIZONA CARDINALS

NFL.com – 23

ESPN.com – 23

Yahoo Sports – 26

Bleacher Report – 22

USA TODAY – 20

Sports Illustrated – 26

CBS Sports – 23

