Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 15:
Last Week: 6
Change: None
Last Week: 7
Change: +1
Last Week: 7
Change: +1
Last Week: 8
Change: -1
Last Week: 6
Change: +1
Last Week: 7
Change: +1
Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior writer Jenny Vrentas' turn.
Last Week: 9
Change: +1
Last Week: 9
Change: +3
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE NEW YORK JETS
NFL.com – 32
ESPN.com — 32
Yahoo! Sports — 32
Bleacher Report — 32
USA Today — 32
Sports Illustrated — 32
CBS Sports — 32
Washington Post — 32