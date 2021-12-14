Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams Power Rankings: Week 15

Dec 14, 2021 at 09:53 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 15:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 6

Last Week: 8

Change: +2

ESPN.com Rank: 8

Last Week: 9

Change: +1

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab Rank: 7

Last Week: 7

Change: No change

Bleacher Report Rank: 6

Last Week: 6

Change: No change

USA Today, Nate Davis Rank: 5

Last Week: 8

Change: +3

Sports Illustrated, MMQB Rank: 4

Last Week: 6

Change: +2

Note: A different member of the MMQB staff compiles their rankings each week; this week, it was staff writer Conor Orr turn.

CBS Sports, Pete Prisco Rank: 9

Last Week: 6

Change: -3

Washington Post, Mark Maske Rank: 6

Last Week: 7

Change: +1

AVERAGE RANKING: 6.38

HIGH: 4 (Sports Illustrated)

LOW: 9 (CBS Sports)

BIGGEST CHANGE: +3 (USA TODAY)

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

NFL.com — 20

ESPN.com — 25

Yahoo! Sports — 24

Bleacher Report — 22

USA Today — 24

Sports Illustrated – 26

CBS Sports — 24

The Washington Post — 23

