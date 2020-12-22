Rams Power Rankings: Week 16 

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 16:
Note: The MMQB staff rotates who compiles its Power Rankings each week. This week, it was senior NFL reporter Albert Breer's turn.
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
NFL.com – 7
ESPN.com — 8
Yahoo! Sports — 8
Bleacher Report — 10
USA Today — 8
Sports Illustrated — 7
CBS Sports — 4
Washington Post — 8