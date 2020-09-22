Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 3:
Last Week: 10
Change: +2
"The Rams are now 27-0 in games they've led at halftime under Sean McVay."
Last Week: 10
Change: +3
"Under-the-radar fantasy standout: TE Tyler Higbee"
Last Week: 11
Change: +4
"Sean McVay did a great job self-scouting in the offseason. The Rams' offensive revival has been due to many factors, including the use of faster tempo, spreading the ball around, less predictability in personnel groupings and also committing to making late 2019 breakout Tyler Higbee a focal point of the offense. There's a reason McVay is so highly respected."
Last Week: 12
Change: +3
Last Week: 14
Change: +1
"Since Sean McVay became the coach in 2017, L.A. has won all five of its 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and scored at least 30 points every time."
Last Week: 9
Change: -1
Last Week: 12
Change: +4
Last Week: 10
Change: +2
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BUFFALO BILLS
NFL.com — 6
ESPN.com — 6
Yahoo! Sports — 3
Bleacher Report — 6
USA Today — 11
Sports Illustrated — 4
CBS Sports — 5
The Washington Post — 6