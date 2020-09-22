Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

Sep 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 3:

PowerRankingsWk3_16x9

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 8

Last Week: 10

Change: +2

"The Rams are now 27-0 in games they've led at halftime under Sean McVay."

ESPN.com Rank: 7

Last Week: 10

Change: +3

"Under-the-radar fantasy standout: TE Tyler Higbee"

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 7

Last Week: 11

Change: +4

"Sean McVay did a great job self-scouting in the offseason. The Rams' offensive revival has been due to many factors, including the use of faster tempo, spreading the ball around, less predictability in personnel groupings and also committing to making late 2019 breakout Tyler Higbee a focal point of the offense. There's a reason McVay is so highly respected."

Bleacher Report Rank: 9

Last Week: 12

Change: +3

USA Today Rank: 13

Last Week: 14

Change: +1

"Since Sean McVay became the coach in 2017, L.A. has won all five of its 1 p.m. ET kickoffs and scored at least 30 points every time."

Sports Illustrated: 10

Last Week: 9

Change: -1

CBS Sports: 8

Last Week: 12

Change: +4

Washington Post: 8

Last Week: 10

Change: +2

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE BUFFALO BILLS

NFL.com — 6

ESPN.com — 6

Yahoo! Sports — 3

Bleacher Report — 6

USA Today — 11

Sports Illustrated — 4

CBS Sports — 5

The Washington Post — 6

Related Content

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 2.
Running back Cam Akers carries the ball during the team's first preseason scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2020 regular season opener. 
Final Rams Power Rankings for 2019 season
news

Final Rams Power Rankings for 2019 season

A look at where the team ranks at the end of its season in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. 
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 16
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 16

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 15
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 15

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 13
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 13

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 12
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 12

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 11
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 11

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 10
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 10

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.

Advertising