Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

Oct 06, 2020 at 08:56 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 5:

NFL.com, Dan Hanzus Rank: 9

Last Week: 9

Change: None

ESPN.com Rank: 8

Last Week: 8

Change: None

"FPI chance to make playoffs: 79.0%"

Yahoo! Sports, Frank Schwab: 7

Last Week: 10

Change: +3

Bleacher Report Rank: 9

Last Week: 9

Change: None

USA Today Rank: 7

Last Week: 9

Change: +2

Sports Illustrated: 11

Last Week: 9

Change: -2

"Brandon Staley's defense has made plays time and again through the first quarter of the season, and so it was again Sunday, with a Darious Williams pick putting away the Giants."

CBS Sports: 11

Last Week: 12

Change: +1

"It wasn't a dominating showing against the Giants, but they found a way. At 3-1, they are keeping pace with Seattle."

Washington Post: 8

Last Week: 9

Change: +1

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

NFL.com — 30

ESPN.com — 26

Yahoo! Sports — 30

Bleacher Report — 30

USA Today — 30

Sports Illustrated — 24

CBS Sports — 30

The Washington Post — 28

Related Content

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 4

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 4.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 3

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 3.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 2

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into Week 2.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 1

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into the 2020 regular season opener. 
news

Final Rams Power Rankings for 2019 season

A look at where the team ranks at the end of its season in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 17

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape. 
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 16

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 15

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
news

Rams Power Rankings heading into Week 14

An aggregate look at where the team ranks across different outlets in the sports media landscape.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 13

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.
news

Rams Power Rankings: Heading into Week 12

An aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape.

Advertising