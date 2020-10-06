Rams Power Rankings: Week 5

Each week, TheRams.com will be taking an aggregate look at where the team ranks in different outlets across the sports media landscape. Here are the power rankings for the Rams heading into Week 5:
Last Week: 9
Change: None
Last Week: 8
Change: None
"FPI chance to make playoffs: 79.0%"
Last Week: 10
Change: +3
Last Week: 9
Change: None
Last Week: 9
Change: +2
Last Week: 9
Change: -2
"Brandon Staley's defense has made plays time and again through the first quarter of the season, and so it was again Sunday, with a Darious Williams pick putting away the Giants."
CBS Sports: 11
Last Week: 12
Change: +1
"It wasn't a dominating showing against the Giants, but they found a way. At 3-1, they are keeping pace with Seattle."
Last Week: 9
Change: +1
THIS WEEK'S OPPONENT'S RANKS — THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
NFL.com — 30
ESPN.com — 26
Yahoo! Sports — 30
Bleacher Report — 30
USA Today — 30
Sports Illustrated — 24
CBS Sports — 30
The Washington Post — 28