Know before you go: Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their final home preseason game of 2023.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 2:00 p.m. PT and all entries will open at 4:00 p.m. PT. Traffic may be heavier than a normal gameday due to a concert taking place at the Forum.

For fans arriving before gates, there will be food trucks located south of the stadium between the Purple Zone and Lake Park from 1:00 p.m. PT until kickoff.

From 4:00 p.m. PT - 5:30 p.m. PT there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer in Upper American Airlines Plaza. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

Saturday's matchup will include efforts to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires:

"Mālama Maui" shirts will be available for sale at The Equipment Room with all profits from the sale of these shirts going to support the American Red Cross relief efforts.

The 50% share of the 50/50 Raffle that benefits the Los Angeles Rams Foundation will be donated to the American Red Cross to help those affected by the Hawaii wildfires. Raffle ticket purchasers will receive a special pin, while supplies last.

Player signed shirts will be auctioned off during the game on the north and south 300-level concourse, with all profits donated to the American Red Cross.

Other unique elements of Saturday's game include:

Rams-Raiders matchup towels will be on sales at most retail locations throughout the building

Rams Land, a kid-friendly player area located in Upper American Airlines Plaza, will be open from 4:00 p.m. through the end of halftime.

The LA County Department of Public Health will host 5-minute hands only CPR trainings in their "Heart Heroes" tent in American Airlines Plaza from 4:00 p.m. PT through kickoff.

Halftime will feature two youth football scrimmages including teams from the Los Angeles Rams Girls Flag Football League of Champions marking the first time high school girls will play at SoFi Stadium since the sport has been sanctioned in California.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SATURDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include: