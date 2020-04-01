Rams re-sign T Andrew Whitworth to three-year deal

Whitworth will enter his fourth season with L.A and 15th overall in 2020. Since signing with the Rams as an unrestricted free agent in 2017, the 38-year-old offensive lineman has missed only one regular season game over the last three seasons. With his Week 5 start against the Seattle Seahawks last season, Whitworth became just 22nd NFL offensive lineman since 1970 to reach 200 starts for his career.