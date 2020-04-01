Rams re-sign T Andrew Whitworth to three-year deal

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have re-signed starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth to a three-year deal.
Whitworth will enter his fourth season with L.A and 15th overall in 2020. Since signing with the Rams as an unrestricted free agent in 2017, the 38-year-old offensive lineman has missed only one regular season game over the last three seasons. With his Week 5 start against the Seattle Seahawks last season, Whitworth became just 22nd NFL offensive lineman since 1970 to reach 200 starts for his career.
Whitworth originally broke into the league with the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 55 overall draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.
