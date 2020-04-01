Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams re-sign T Andrew Whitworth to three-year deal

Apr 01, 2020 at 03:23 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams announced today that they have re-signed starting left tackle Andrew Whitworth to a three-year deal.

Whitworth will enter his fourth season with L.A and 15th overall in 2020. Since signing with the Rams as an unrestricted free agent in 2017, the 38-year-old offensive lineman has missed only one regular season game over the last three seasons. With his Week 5 start against the Seattle Seahawks last season, Whitworth became just 22nd NFL offensive lineman since 1970 to reach 200 starts for his career.

Whitworth originally broke into the league with the Cincinnati Bengals as the No. 55 overall draft pick in the 2006 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS: Best of Andrew Whitworth

Welcome back, Andrew Whitworth! Check out the best photos of the left tackle.

1 / 27

Will Navarro/© Los Angeles Rams / Will Navarro
2 / 27

Hiro Ueno
3 / 27

© Will Navarro/Rams
DSC_0182
4 / 27
5 / 27

HIRO UENO
6 / 27

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
7 / 27

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
8 / 27

Hiro Ueno
9 / 27

Hiro Ueno/Rams/Los Angeles Rams
10 / 27

Hiro Ueno/Los Angeles Rams
11 / 27

Hiro Ueno
12 / 27

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
13 / 27

HIRO UENO
14 / 27

Daniel Bowyer/All rights reserved.
15 / 27

Daniel Bowyer/Rams
DSC_0107
16 / 27
17 / 27

Jeff Lewis
DSC_0171
18 / 27
19 / 27

Jeff Lewis
20 / 27

Jeff Lewis
191223_WHITWORTH_HOLIDAY_056
21 / 27
Hanna A. Yamamoto/© HANNA A. YAMAMOTO
22 / 27

Jeff Lewis
191223_WHITWORTH_HOLIDAY_116
23 / 27
Hanna A. Yamamoto/© HANNA A. YAMAMOTO
DSC_0158
24 / 27
25 / 27

NFL LCC/2019 National Football League
191223_WHITWORTH_HOLIDAY_128
26 / 27
Hanna A. Yamamoto/© HANNA A. YAMAMOTO
27 / 27

Jeff Lewis
