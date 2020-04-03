Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams re-sign DL Michael Brockers to 3-year deal

Apr 03, 2020 at 09:32 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed defensive lineman Michael Brockers to a three-year deal.

GM Les Snead's first ever draft pick with the Rams, Brockers was chosen 14th overall out of LSU in 2012. He has tallied 344 combined tackles, 23 sacks and nine pass breakups while playing in 123 out of a possible 128 regular season games. Brockers also has not missed a regular season game since the start of the 2017 season.

The 29-year-old Brockers set a career-high for combined tackles in a single season with 63 in 2019, adding three sacks and one pass breakup. However, perhaps his most valuable contribution to L.A.'s defense has been against the run. According to scouting service Pro Football Focus, Brockers tied with the Atlanta Falcons' Grady Jarrett for the sixth-highest run defense grade of any interior defensive lineman (82.6).

The 2020 season marks Brockers' ninth overall and with the Rams.

PHOTOS: Best of Michael Brockers

Welcome back, Brock! Check out the best photos of defensive lineman Michael Brockers.

