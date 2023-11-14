Rams return from bye, poised for big second half

Fair warning: This is a column about how the 2023 Los Angeles Rams get to the postseason.

If that's not where your heart (or at least your head) is coming out of the bye, no judgment.

But if you're willing to humor me for at least one more week, I've come to the realization that the path to the playoffs runs through Seattle – both in terms of Sunday being a must-win for the Rams, and with respect to the Seahawks being the specific team they need to bounce off the bubble.

The first portion of that conclusion is intuitive. NFL teams don't rally from 3-7 to Wild Card weekend. It's all moot unless the Rams get hot and win at least six of their final eight games to finish 9-8 (or better).

I think that's realistic, or I wouldn't be wasting your time. L.A. has four games left against opponents currently at-or-below .500. Additionally, they'll have to beat a couple contenders from a group that includes Seattle, Cleveland, Baltimore, and San Francisco.

The second part of my conclusion is what I'd like to detail going into the second half of the season.

For the Rams to make the playoffs, there needs to be a spot vacated between now and January 7, 2024. And despite the Seahawks being closer to the division crown than Cabo as of this writing, stealing their seat is the Rams best shot.

The current NFC picture has Philadelphia (8-1) setting the pace with Detroit (7-2) and San Francisco (6-3) in pursuit. Until proven otherwise, those teams are as close to clinched as it gets pre-Thanksgiving.

Additionally, the NFC South will produce a champion. And that champion will get a home playoff game. I don't love it, but those are the rules.

For the moment, that South representative is New Orleans (5-5). Even if the Rams factor into the Saints demise when they visit SoFi Stadium in December, Tampa Bay or Atlanta will ultimately replace New Orleans as the four-seed in the NFC playoffs.