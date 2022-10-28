Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Know before you go: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

Oct 28, 2022 at 03:52 PM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 8 match-up, presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers, on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

To ensure efficient entry, fans are encouraged to enter SoFi Stadium at least 60 minutes prior to kickoff. All parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all gates will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. All fans in attendance will receive a match-up rally towel upon entry at all gates while supplies last.

From 11:00 a.m. PT - 12:00 p.m. PT on Sunday, there will be early entry specials featuring $5 beer, $3 water and soda, and $5 kettle corn from hawkers in AA Plaza and inside the north entries. Fans should arrive early to enjoy special pricing.

Sunday's divisional rivalry showdown will also feature a variety of special experiences.

  • Fans can check out the Rams Equipment Room for an exclusive Rams – 49ers matchup t-shirt as well as a youth shirt featuring caricatures of Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp.
  • Halftime will feature the world-famous dance crew the Jabbawockeez.

IMPORTANT DETAILS FOR FANS ATTENDING SUNDAY'S GAME

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, details of what fans can expect include:

  1. Arrive Early: Fans should plan to arrive at least an hour before kickoff through various means of transportation. Parking lots will open at 9:00 a.m. PT and all gates will open at 11:00 a.m. PT. Guests should check their mobile tickets for recommended stadium entry.
  2. Parking & Transportation: Visit www.therams.com/parking to explore all parking and transportation options and information, including a link to off-site options. Stadium parking lots open at 9:00 a.m. PT and are only available for advance purchases. Guests should prepare for limited parking at the Kia Forum.
  3. Mobile Ticketing: All Los Angeles Rams tickets will be mobile-only. Print-at-home tickets (otherwise known as PDFs) and screenshots are not allowed in the NFL as part of a league-wide mandate. Guests are encouraged to download tickets to their mobile wallet prior to arriving at SoFi Stadium for the most efficient entry. New pedestal ticket scanners at SoFi Stadium allow guests to tap to enter with tickets saved to their mobile wallet.
  4. Clear Bag: Any bags brought to the game must be compliant with the NFL's Clear Bag Policy. Visit NFL.com/allclear for more information.
  5. Security, Entry, Wayfinding: Through the new Evolv security screeners, fans will not need to remove items from pockets or bags. The Evolv system uses advanced technology, AI and analytics to help detect weapons and other potential threats.
  6. Cashless Transactions: SoFi Stadium is a cashless facility. Cash will not be accepted. All major credit cards, debit cards and methods of mobile pay are accepted.
  7. Food Enhancements: SoFi Stadium partnered with Jon and Vinny to refresh its LA Eats menu to introduce fresh, new menu items based on fan feedback from last season.
  8. Costumes: Should guests choose to wear costumes to celebrate Halloween, please note that all costume pieces are subject to additional security screening and cannot conceal identity.

For more information about Rams gameday, please visit www.therams.com/gameday.

Related Content

news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser share their love for Rams and Long Beach

In part one of a four-part guide giving the local scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods when you're in town for the game, Rams Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser dish on their connection to the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Long Beach for game day.

news

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 6 matchup, presented by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, on Sunday, October 16 at 1:05 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know for the game.

news

Historia del personal de los Rams para el Mes de la Herencia Latina: directora de porristas Keely Fimbres y porristas Eswinn Díaz, Piper Cervantes, José Capetillo y Kira Guzmán

En el cuarto de la serie para el Mes de la Herencia Latina, theRams.com destacamos Directora de porristas Keely Fimbres y porristas Eswinn Díaz, Piper Cervantes, José Capetillo y Kira Guzmán

news

Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort team up to create content & memorable experiences for young fans

The Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort are teaming up for the 2022 season to engage younger fans through exciting in-stadium experiences and engaging content featuring Rams players and Cheerleaders at the Disneyland Resort and more.

news

Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Director, Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres and cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz, Piper Cervantes, Jose Capetillo and Kira Guzman

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Latino Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Director, Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres and cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz, Piper Cervantes, Jose Capetillo and Kira Guzman.

news

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup, presented by American Airlines, on Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know for the game.

news

Historia del personal de los Rams para el mes de la Herencia Latina: Rodolfo Galván

En honor del Mes de la Herencia Latina, Los Rams de Los Angeles van a celebrar las contribuciones y logros de la comunidad latina a través de historias inspiradoras del staff. Continuamos esa celebración destacando a nuestro productor de estudio, Rodolfo Galván Rivera.

news

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: How to watch, listen to, and live stream Monday Night Football Week 4

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams-49ers Week 4 Monday Night Football game.

Advertising