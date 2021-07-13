Rams scheduled to wear new uniform for three games in 2021

The Rams unveiled their new uniform on Tuesday, and along with it, the three dates when they are scheduled to wear them.

Los Angeles will debut its new threads Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 12), then wear them two more times during the 2021 season: Week 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 7), and Week 10 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football (Nov. 15).

The "modern throwback" look was designed through feedback from Rams alumni, including those who wore the original iteration, as well as fan feedback through various channels.

"I would say (the white jersey) was always our preference heading into this year, that this would be the one we unveiled," Demoff said on a video conference with local media earlier this week. "We certainly wanted to gather a ton of information from a ton of different people, but I would say the most important and impactful ones here were certainly alumni and fans."

The Rams' home games against the Bears and the Titans will both kick off at 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC, while their road game against the 49ers will kick off at 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.