Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams scheduled to wear new uniform for three games in 2021

Jul 13, 2021 at 12:35 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams unveiled their new uniform on Tuesday, and along with it, the three dates when they are scheduled to wear them.

Los Angeles will debut its new threads Week 1 at SoFi Stadium against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football (Sept. 12), then wear them two more times during the 2021 season: Week 9 at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football (Nov. 7), and Week 10 at Levi's Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football (Nov. 15).

The "modern throwback" look was designed through feedback from Rams alumni, including those who wore the original iteration, as well as fan feedback through various channels.

"I would say (the white jersey) was always our preference heading into this year, that this would be the one we unveiled," Demoff said on a video conference with local media earlier this week. "We certainly wanted to gather a ton of information from a ton of different people, but I would say the most important and impactful ones here were certainly alumni and fans."

The Rams' home games against the Bears and the Titans will both kick off at 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC, while their road game against the 49ers will kick off at 5:15 p.m. pacific time on ESPN.

Want to see the Rams take the field in their new uniforms? Click here to learn more about single-game and season ticket options.

PHOTOS: First look at Rams players in newest jersey | Threaded with Greatness

Get a first look as Los Angeles Rams players Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Cam Akers and more suit up in the new 2021 alternate jerseys for the first time.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
1 / 43

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Woods_Yellow_2
2 / 43
Jeff Lewis
Fuller_Yellow_2
3 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL6351
4 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Woods_Yellow_1
5 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL6261
6 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3890
7 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Fuller_Yellow_3
8 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL4018
9 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
10 / 43

Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Woods_Yellow_3
11 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL3927
12 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Kupp_Yellow_3
13 / 43
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
14 / 43

Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
15 / 43

Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL3579
16 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Kupp_Yellow_1
17 / 43
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
18 / 43

Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
19 / 43

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_Kupp_Cooper_G_Alt_027
20 / 43
E_TOWL3652
21 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6038
22 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_Kupp_Cooper_G_Alt_007
23 / 43
E_TOWL6021
24 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_6064
25 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3972
26 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
27 / 43

Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Kupp_Yellow_2
28 / 43
E_TOWL3631
29 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
30 / 43

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Hekker_Yellow_3
31 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOW_6829
32 / 43
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Hekker_Yellow_2
33 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL3613
34 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3673
35 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Hekker_Yellow_1
36 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL5896
37 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3659
38 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5872
39 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Fuller_Yellow_1
40 / 43
Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL6235
41 / 43
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
42 / 43

Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
43 / 43

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
