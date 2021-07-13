Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Los Angeles Rams unveil jersey inspired by iconic throwback

Jul 13, 2021 at 06:45 AM
As the Los Angeles Rams prepare to welcome fans to SoFi Stadium for the first time this fall, the team is unveiling a jersey inspired by one of the classic Rams uniforms beloved by generations of fans.

The Modern Throwback jersey celebrates the uniform worn by some of the franchise's greatest players during some of its most memorable moments in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, including winning Super Bowl XXXIV.

The new look will pay homage to the uniform worn by Hall of Famers JACK YOUNGBLOOD and JACKIE SLATER when they led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance at the Rose Bowl in 1980, by Hall of Fame RB ERIC DICKERSON during his historic 1984 season, and by the record-setting offense known as the "Greatest Show on Turf" in 1999.

The Rams will wear this jersey for three regular-season games during the 2021 season: the opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 12; Week 9 in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIV against the Tennessee Titans; and Week 10 at the San Francisco 49ers.

From design creation to colors and production, the Rams collaborated with Nike Global Identity Group and the National Football League. The Modern Throwback pays homage to older design elements including the white jersey with blue numbers and blue ram horns on the yellow capped sleeves, with newer features such as a ram head logo on the back-neck tag and a front jersey patch displaying the Rams wordmark.

PHOTOS: First look at Rams players in newest jersey | Threaded with Greatness

Get a first look as Los Angeles Rams players Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Cam Akers and more suit up in the new 2021 alternate jerseys for the first time.

Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Woods_Yellow_2
Fuller_Yellow_2
E_TOWL6351
Woods_Yellow_1
E_TOWL6261
E_TOWL3890
Fuller_Yellow_3
E_TOWL4018
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Woods_Yellow_3
E_TOWL3927
Kupp_Yellow_3
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

E_TOWL3579
Kupp_Yellow_1
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

E_Kupp_Cooper_G_Alt_027
E_TOWL3652
E_TOW_6038
E_Kupp_Cooper_G_Alt_007
E_TOWL6021
E_TOW_6064
E_TOWL3972
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Johnny Hekker of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Kupp_Yellow_2
E_TOWL3631
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Hekker_Yellow_3
E_TOW_6829
Hekker_Yellow_2
E_TOWL3613
E_TOWL3673
Hekker_Yellow_1
E_TOWL5896
E_TOWL3659
E_TOWL5872
Fuller_Yellow_1
E_TOWL6235
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Jordan Fuller of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams poses in studio on a gray background, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

The Los Angeles Rams introduced the new uniform with videos that showcase pairings of Legends who inspired the design with current players who will put a modern spin on it. Players such as CAM AKERS, MATTHEW STAFFORD and ANDREW WHITWORTH appear alongside Dickerson, JIM EVERETT, MARSHALL FAULK, TORRY HOLT, ORLANDO PACE, Slater and Youngblood.

Fans may purchase the new jersey online now at RamsFanShop.com. Fans looking to have the Modern Throwback jersey right away can go to The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium starting today, Tuesday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. PT with special appearances by the Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage.

In addition to the new jersey, the Rams are releasing exclusive limited-edition capsule collections commemorating the Modern Throwback available for purchase at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium. The men's capsule collection will feature a hat, t-shirt, long sleeve shirt, hoodie and pre-orders for limited edition throwback jackets. The women's capsule collection features a sweat suit and crop top from FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews' apparel line Wear by EA.

For more information about the Rams' newest jersey, please visit www.ramsnewlook.com, download the Rams app and follow the Rams on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @RamsNFL.

PHOTOS: Rams third jersey capsule collection | Threaded with Greatness

Take a look at photos of the Los Angeles Rams 2021 capsule collection. Head to SoFi Stadium to grab your own gear at The Equipment Room!

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room
Exclusive to SoFi Stadium Rams Team Store at the Equipment Room

