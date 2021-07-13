Los Angeles Rams unveil jersey inspired by iconic throwback

The Los Angeles Rams introduced the new uniform with videos that showcase pairings of Legends who inspired the design with current players who will put a modern spin on it. Players such as CAM AKERS, MATTHEW STAFFORD and ANDREW WHITWORTH appear alongside Dickerson, JIM EVERETT, MARSHALL FAULK, TORRY HOLT, ORLANDO PACE, Slater and Youngblood.

Fans may purchase the new jersey online now at RamsFanShop.com. Fans looking to have the Modern Throwback jersey right away can go to The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium starting today, Tuesday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m. PT with special appearances by the Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage.

In addition to the new jersey, the Rams are releasing exclusive limited-edition capsule collections commemorating the Modern Throwback available for purchase at The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium. The men's capsule collection will feature a hat, t-shirt, long sleeve shirt, hoodie and pre-orders for limited edition throwback jackets. The women's capsule collection features a sweat suit and crop top from FOX Sports reporter Erin Andrews' apparel line Wear by EA.