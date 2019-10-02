Game Preview: Rams seeking fourth straight win over NFC West foe Seahawks 

What to watch for…

On offense for the Rams

A more balanced approach.

While it was understandable Los Angeles leaned on its passing game given the challenges Tampa Bay's run defense was was going to present, even QB Jared Goff admitted it's not a sustainable approach.

The Seahawks won't give the Rams too many opportunities to establish the run given they allow the sixth-fewest rushing yards per game. However, with the few opportunities the Rams do get, they'll need to take advantage.

On offense for the Seahawks

QB Russell Wilson can make plays with his arm or his legs, and he's shown throughout his career that he doesn't need to be overly reliant on one or the other to lead Seattle to victory.

The Seahawks also have two offensive linemen – starting LT Duane Brown (biceps) and backup LG Ethan Pocic (foot) – who are questionable for Thursday's game.

On defense for the Rams

The defensive line, especially DT Aaron Donald.

In 10 career games against the Seahawks, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has tallied 10.5 sacks, 46 total tackles (17 for loss) and forced two fumbles.

On defense for the Seahawks