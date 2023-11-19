Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 11 vs. Seahawks

Nov 19, 2023 at 12:03 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) is officially inactive for today's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).

Durant was listed as questionable heading into the contest. 

Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (not injury related-resting/knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable. 

Below are the inactives for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

DB Cobie Durant

OLB Nick Hampton

OL Zach Thomas

OL Warren McClendon Jr.

DE Earnest Brown IV

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Kenny McIntosh

S Jamal Adams

T McClendon Curtis

T Raiqwon O'Neal

WR Dareke Young

DE Myles Adams

Advertising