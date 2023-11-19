Cobie Durant among Rams' inactives for Week 11 vs. Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams defensive back Cobie Durant (shoulder) is officially inactive for today's game against the Seahawks at SoFi Stadium (1:25 p.m. PT, CBS).
Durant was listed as questionable heading into the contest.
Also inactive for Los Angeles are outside linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive lineman Zach Thomas, offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. and defensive end Earnest Brown IV.
For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (not injury related-resting/knee) is inactive after being listed as questionable.
Below are the inactives for both teams.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
DB Cobie Durant
OLB Nick Hampton
OL Zach Thomas
OL Warren McClendon Jr.
DE Earnest Brown IV
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
RB Kenny McIntosh
S Jamal Adams
T McClendon Curtis
T Raiqwon O'Neal
WR Dareke Young
DE Myles Adams
