Rams Season Ticket Members enjoy exclusive two-day Lombardi Trophy event at SoFi Stadium

STMs on Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium got to enjoy time with the enduring physical representation of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and take photos with the Trophy with a backdrop of The Infinity Screen showing the same presentation as when the Rams became world champions on February 13. Besides up-close photo ops with the trophy, STMS also had the chance to take photos with the section of artificial turf where wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown, shop for limited-edition championship merchandise, tour the stadium and more.