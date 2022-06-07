Rams Season Ticket Members enjoy exclusive two-day Lombardi Trophy event at SoFi Stadium

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Being a Rams Season Ticket Member (STM) has several benefits. The latest among them: A special two-day event at the Rams House with the Vince Lombardi Trophy this past weekend.
STMs on Saturday and Sunday at SoFi Stadium got to enjoy time with the enduring physical representation of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals and take photos with the Trophy with a backdrop of The Infinity Screen showing the same presentation as when the Rams became world champions on February 13. Besides up-close photo ops with the trophy, STMS also had the chance to take photos with the section of artificial turf where wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp caught the game-winning touchdown, shop for limited-edition championship merchandise, tour the stadium and more.
The eight-week championship trophy tour has already traveled to areas such as Thousand Oaks, Inglewood, Santa Monica, Inland Empire and San Diego. Future tour stops will include East L.A., Santa Barbara and Mexico, one of the team's International Home Marketing Areas.
