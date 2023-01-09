Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams sign nine players to reserve/future contracts

Jan 09, 2023 at 12:43 PM
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have signed nine players to Reserve/Future contracts, ensuring each of them a roster spot on the team this spring.

Each signee spent time on the Rams' practice squad this season. They are:

