Los Angeles Rams & SoFi team up to bring "fans" into SoFi Stadium with "Game Faces For Good" 

When the Los Angeles Rams open SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 13 at 5:20 p.m. PT, fans will have the chance to make their presence felt in cardboard cutout form as part of the "Game Faces For Good" program.

For the Week One Sunday Night Football matchup and throughout the 2020 NFL season, fans can purchase cardboard cutouts presented by online personal finance company SoFi at TheRams.com/game-faces-for-good. All cutouts will be positioned in the end zone sections during home games and proceeds will benefit the Los Angeles Rams Foundation in support of the team's efforts to address social injustices including poverty, education inequities, food insecurity and homelessness.

"When our team runs out of the tunnel at SoFi Stadium for the first time on September 13, it will be a historic moment for the Los Angeles community and the entire Rams family," said Rams VP of Community Affairs and Engagement Molly Higgins. "While the Rams House will not be complete until our fans can join us at SoFi Stadium, we wanted to find a creative way to get our passionate fans in the building and raise money to further our work to address the social injustices that are deeply affecting our community."

Rams Season Ticket Members will have the first chance to purchase cutouts for the Week One SNF matchup for $70 during a presale that launches today (Thursday, August 20). Cutouts will be available to the general public for $80 on Friday, August 21. A limited quantity will be available on a first come, first served basis. All orders must be submitted by Wednesday, August 26 at 5 p.m. PT. Cutouts will be available for subsequent home games and placed on seats before each game.

Fans will be required to upload a high-resolution photo and select a royal or bone jersey, or a Rams t-shirt, and number for their 18" X 35" cutout. "Game Faces for Good" cutouts that are purchased in the same order will be seated together in SoFi Stadium and photos of pets will be permitted. Fans can also have their cutout shipped to their homes following the game for an additional cost.

"As a mission-driven company, SoFi is proud to join together with the Rams in support of the team's efforts to address critical social and financial injustices," said Lauren Stafford Webb, CMO of SoFi. "It's an added bonus that we're also enabling the players to know their fans from near and from far are cheering them on at SoFi Stadium, too!"

Additional cutouts will be created throughout the season to honor and recognize first responders, veterans and active-duty service men and women, as well as cancer fighters and survivors.

In July, the Rams announced that home games at SoFi Stadium will be at limited or no capacity during the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If fan cutouts are purchased for games in which fans are permitted to attend, purchasers will be able to choose to receive a refund or donate the funds used for the purchase.

About SoFi:

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than one million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit SoFi.com.

