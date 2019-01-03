Rams, Special Olympics Southern California & LAPD host inaugural LETR Unified Flag Tournament

In partnership with Special Olympics Southern California and the Los Angeles Police Department, the Rams hosted the inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) Unified Flag Football Tournament on Saturday, December 15. The tournament featured 16 teams comprised of 80 Special Olympics athletes and 80 law enforcement officers. The two finalists of the single-elimination style tournament played in the Championship game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the Rams played the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

"If we win, that'll be so great," said Special Olympics athlete Nate Bush, "But if we lose, that's ok because we're here together, all doing our best to play some football."

All 160 of the participating athletes and law enforcement officers were recognized on the 5-yard line during the SNF matchup, and the winning team had the opportunity to light the Coliseum torch prior to kickoff. Each of the teams were represented by officers and sheriffs from across Los Angeles, El Monte, Orange County, Redlands and Ventura. Through sponsorships and peer-to-peer funding, the LETR Unified Flag Football Tournament raised a total of $18,500 in support of Special Olympics.