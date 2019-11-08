Injury Report 11/8: Matthews, Brown set to return for Rams against Steelers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams LB Clay Matthews (jaw) and RB Malcolm Brown (ankle) are both set to return from injury Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both players logged full practices Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. Matthews missed the Rams' last three games, while Brown missed the previous two.

Additionally, starting kick and punt returner JoJo Natson (illness) is officially questionable for Sunday's game after not participating in practice Thursday and Friday. WR Brandin Cooks (concussion) logged a limited practice Friday after returning from visiting specialists in Pittsburgh, but he was already ruled out for Sunday's game earlier this week.

The Steelers, meanwhile, will be without the top three members of their backfield in RB James Conner (shoulder), RB Benny Snell Jr. (knee) and FB Roosevelt Nix (knee) as well as starting LG Ramon Foster (concussion). Leading receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is considered questionable after popping up on the Friday injury report with a foot injury.