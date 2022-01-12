Los Angeles Rams launch Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes, Rams Pick'em and Digital Lotería for fans in Mexico 

Below are details about how the Rams will engage fans in Mexico throughout the Playoffs and for future Rams games:

Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes

The Rams are launching a Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes to provide fans in Mexico with a chance to receive tickets to the upcoming Super Bowl in Los Angeles. The enter-to-win contest will offer two (2) roundtrip flights to Los Angeles, a three (3) night hotel stay from (February 11-14) for two (2) guests, and two (2) tickets to Super Bowl LVI on February 13 at SoFi Stadium.

SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Rams, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028.

To enter, fans must visit therams.com/sbsweeps-mx and submit their contact information. The winner will be selected in a random drawing that will take place on February 2 at 5 PM PT and will be notified by email or phone using the contact information provided at the time of entry. The sweepstakes entry period will end on Tuesday, February 1 at 11:59 PM PT. All entrants must be legal residents of Mexico who are 21 years of age or older at the time of entry.

Fans can receive more information about the Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes by visiting therams.com/sbsweeps-mx.

Rams Pick'em

The Rams are inviting fans in Mexico to test their football instincts during the NFL Playoffs and regular season games with Rams Pick’em for the chance to win autographed memorabilia, gift cards to the Rams NFL Tienda, the official Rams Fan Store in Mexico, and other exclusive prizes.

Launched on January 5, the free-to-play, mobile-web predictions game allows players to compete for prizes by testing their ability to correctly predict outcomes of Rams games. Fans can register to play at https://www.therams.com/escogelos and make their predictions. Registration will be open on Wednesdays through kickoff of each Rams game. Rams Pick'em will be available for fans in Mexico starting this Wednesday, January 12, leading up to the Wild Card Playoff game against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, January 17 and throughout the 2022 regular season.

Digital Lotería

Fans in Mexico also can participate in the Rams' Digital Lotería, a family-fun bingo-style game that provides fans with opportunities to win exclusive prizes during Rams games. Fans can register to play Lotería at www.ramsloteriamx.com by entering their mobile phone number and opting in to receive text message notifications. Lotería begins at kickoff of each Rams game.

