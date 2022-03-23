Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams tender exclusive rights free agent John Wolford

Mar 23, 2022 at 11:24 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Rams tendered quarterback John Wolford as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). The tender is for one year.

An ERFA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.

Wolford appeared in three games in 2021, completing 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards. In 2020, he completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards in his first career start, helping the Rams clinch a playoff berth with a Week 17 win over the Cardinals. He originally joined the Rams as a free agent signee in April 2019 after the Alliance of American Football ceased operations.

BEST PHOTOS: Rams quarterbacks throughout the 2021 season - Matthew Stafford, John Wolford & Bryce Perkins

Take a look through the best photos of Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, John Wolford & Bryce Perkins throughout the 2021 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterbacks (9) Matthew Stafford and (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams warm up before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
2 / 100

Quarterbacks (9) Matthew Stafford and (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams warm up before an NFL Week 1 game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, September 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
3 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

© Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
4 / 100

Quarterback (9) Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams passes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL game, Sunday, January 9, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
5 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers during Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Will Navarro / LA Rams
Quarterback (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
7 / 100

Quarterback (13) John Wolford of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI and become NFL champions, February 13, 2022, in Inglewood, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
Quarterback (16) Bryce Perkins of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
8 / 100

Quarterback (16) Bryce Perkins of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates during the Rams celebration parade and rally, February 16, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_220216_Rams_Parade_9434
9 / 100
© Nick Tomoyasu / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
10 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Derek Campbell/ LA Rams
E_JMP_0474
11 / 100
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
E_JMZ_3988
12 / 100
JOHN MCGILLEN/NFL
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
13 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
14 / 100

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
15 / 100

AUGUST 28, 2021: The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Kam Nedd/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW00870
17 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW00890
18 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
19 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
20 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season
21 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3 of the 2021 season

Jeff Lewis
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
22 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
E_TOW_0053
23 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0074
24 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_0080
25 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
26 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
27 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
28 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
29 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Joseph Baura/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
30 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.
31 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 10 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_24761
32 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
33 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
34 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
35 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
36 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
37 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.
38 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
39 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.
40 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
41 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.
42 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
43 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field to prepare for the Week 4 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_8983
44 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_9004
45 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
46 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings during Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
47 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
48 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
49 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
50 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
51 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL0397
52 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
53 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL0678
54 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
55 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
56 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
57 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
58 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1363
59 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
60 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1679
61 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
62 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
63 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
64 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.
65 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens during Week 17 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL2617
66 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.
67 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the New York Giants in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.
68 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals during Week 14 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
69 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3531
70 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
71 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4039
72 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
73 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
74 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.
75 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Week 7 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.
76 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Green Bay Packers during Week 12 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4810
77 / 100
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
78 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take the practice field in preparation for Week 3 against the Buccaneers.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
79 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
80 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.
81 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
82 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.
83 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field in preperation of the Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
84 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.
85 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams hit the practice field ahead of their Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants.

Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
86 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7638
87 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
88 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
89 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
90 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
91 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.
92 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indiniapolis Colts in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
93 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.
94 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars during Week 13 of the 2021 regular season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.
95 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in Week 8 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.
96 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Denver Broncos for the final preseason game of 2021.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL97971
97 / 100
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
98 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.
99 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI of the 2021 NFL Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.
100 / 100

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football during Week 5 of the 2021 season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Best of Robert Woods' time with Rams

Wide receiver Robert Woods had a memorable five-year run with the Los Angeles Rams. 
news

Rams trade wide receiver Robert Woods to Titans

The Los Angeles Rams have traded wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick. 
news

Top takeaways from Les Snead's press conference following first wave of NFL Free Agency 2022

Here's what we learned from Rams general manager Les Snead's press conference recapping the first wave of free agency in 2022. 
news

Rams' culture a big draw for Allen Robinson II

New Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson explains why he chose the Rams and what excites him about the possibilities of playing in their offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford.
news

From the Podium: Allen Robinson II, Brian Allen, Joe Noteboom and Matthew Stafford talk new contracts

Key quotes and notes from Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II, offensive lineman Brian Allen, offensive lineman Joe Noteboom and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Monday press conferences following their new deals being signed. 
news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams DT Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns

Former Rams defensive end Reggie Doss looks back at his favorite moments in Horns and how hard work and determination helped take him from reserve to starter during his career in L.A.
news

Rams' roster-building model is setting a trend. Why does the blueprint work for them, and what's next?

NFL Network analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah discuss why the Rams' team-building model has worked for them so far, why other teams will follow and are following a similar approach, and its viability moving forward. 
news

Matthew Stafford signs four-year extension with Rams

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has signed a four-year contract extension with the Rams, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.
news

Rams, Brandon Powell agree to terms on one-year deal

A key piece to the Rams' special teams turnaround in 2021, wide receiver Brandon Powell has agreed to terms with the team on a one-year contract. 
news

Impactful three seasons leads Liam Coen back to Rams for second stint with coaching staff

Liam Coen is back on the Rams coaching staff in his second stint with the team, this time as its offensive coordinator. Why that first stint had such an impact on his return, and how he plans to approach the position. 
news

Five things to know about new Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson

Here are five things you should know about wide receiver Allen Robinson.
Advertising