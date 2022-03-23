Rams tender exclusive rights free agent John Wolford

The Los Angeles Rams tendered quarterback John Wolford as an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA). The tender is for one year.
An ERFA is any player with fewer than three accrued seasons and an expired contract. If his original team offers him a one-year contract and the league minimum (based on his credited seasons), the player cannot negotiate with other teams.
Wolford appeared in three games in 2021, completing 1 of 4 pass attempts for five yards. In 2020, he completed 22 of 38 passes for 231 yards in his first career start, helping the Rams clinch a playoff berth with a Week 17 win over the Cardinals. He originally joined the Rams as a free agent signee in April 2019 after the Alliance of American Football ceased operations.
